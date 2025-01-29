A young man's unique way of honouring his deceased friend has surfaced on social media and triggered mixed reactions

The man, known as 2PM_Next_of_Kin on TikTok, visited his friend's grave to scrub it clean with a sponge and some soap

The man's gesture captured the hearts of many netizens who expressed their views on the video in the comments section

A young Ghanaian man proved his loyalty to his friend by visiting his grave a year after his passing and ensuring the place was in good shape.

The young man, identified on TikTok as 2PM_Next_of_Kin, was a close pal of 2PM, an upcoming artist who passed away in a motor collision.

To honour his friend and let him know that he was not forgotten even after death, the man went to the grave with a sponge, soap and water to wash it.

He thoroughly scrubbed the grave which was covered in dust, rinsed it with a bucket of clean water and ensured the gravestone was clean.

After that, he poured libation in line with his beliefs and culture, prayed and told him how much he missed him, although he could not hear him.

The young man's gesture left tears in the eyes of many who saw the post on social media, according to the trending TikTok video.

Young man's gesture breaks hearts online

The young man's gesture towards his friend has garnered mixed reactions on social media.

While many were heartbroken, others consoled the young man in the comments section. Another group praised him for being a good friend while others prayed for a long life.

@Hannah Obaapa wrote:

"2 pm we miss you."

@not love wrote:

"Aww who will do this for you,if one day you are also gone."

@Nharya wrote:

"I just read a book human have a lifespan human can live up to 135 years that’s all.

@Fatima Ibrahim wrote:

"Awww I really miss him paaa because he makes me miss my brother he really rezambus him."

@Azumma Tetteh wrote:

"May we never die young when the Lord open heavens upon our lives and we start to break through poverty we should rather leave long to enjoy our sweat in Jesus name every believer should say Amen."

@ONE LOVE wrote:

"Awooo 2 pm."

@brainy_pm wrote:

"I wish I was there I would have helped you clean it. may his soul rest in peace."

@Omar Harosty Gh wrote:

"Eii so today too bet chop mee."

@ama. ablosika wrote:

"Hmmmm it's well."

@NHYIRA RAHMAT wrote:

"Awwwww. u make me remember my dad. rip to all gone souls. 2pm keep resting."

@Complete wrote:

"Continue to rest soldier."

@Dior57 wrote:

"U will never be poor bro."

@Felicia Serwaa wrote:

"Hmmmm may his soul continue to rip."

@king David wrote:

"Awww 2pm may your soul rest in peace."

@Love wrote:

"Good will bless you."

@BLOGGER ONE wrote:

"Blogger one dey feel sad."

@CasinoBa wrote:

"U make me sad today."

2PM's body received by a multitude

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper 2PM's funeral rites were held in his hometown in Wassa Grumisa.

Friends and loved ones gathered to mourn and pay their last respects to their beloved brother, friend and rising musician.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post which has since gone viral.

