Nana Agyemang, a Ghanaian man in the United States of America said he wants to return to his home country with his family and start a business.

The man said he left Ghana for America when he was 26 years old in June 2002 with his wife and two children.

Nana Agyemang, a Ghanaian man in the US tells DJ Nyaami why he wants to return to Ghana.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Nana Agyemang said they have seven children in all after being married for 25 years.

Three of the children were born in Ghana while the other four were born in the US.

According to Nana Agyemang, he does not intend to stay in the US after he turns 50 years old and has put measures in place to relocate his family.

He added that his older two may not come to Ghana with them but would return on their own time. Meanwhile, the younger ones are happy to return to Ghana with their parents.

Nana Agyemang stated that even though many Ghanaians in America are discouraging him from returning his mind is made up.

"In recent times I can't stand the cold weather and I don't like that I'm always on the move working to make ends meet. I also want to live a relatively slow-paced life."

The man said he intends to get into the real estate sector among other businesses he wants to do when he resettles in Ghana with his family.

He hopes to be in Ghana before he turns 50 years old.

Watch the video below:

US borga commended for seeking Ghana return

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@TKASANTE said:

“His mind is just like mine and so I need to meet him, I am also in Virginia.”

@LewisOppong-w8g wrote:

“Wow, one thing he said “it’s better to die trying than not to try at all” Thank you Mr.”

@naaseikilla6567 said:

“Realist man for this year.. more grease to your elbows sir.. may God see you through.”

@MaameDrowaa wrote:

“Oh Ghana, the way we love Ghana, if our leaders are able to enact good policies, I don't think we will be travelling to where they don't even want us. Home sweet home.”

@NanaOwusu91 said:

“I have 8 (4 two bedroom n 4 one bedroom) apartments and 12 (6 two bathroom n 6 one bedroom) apartments, we are all preparing to return home. God bless our homeland Ghana 🇬🇭 it is hard but it is all about determination and prayers.”

@Akosuaagyeiwa9292 wrote:

“Ghana is so sweet. It all depends upon how you live your life.”

@damoahlydia1284 said:

“He said -Agya no ɛyɛ adu😅. Anyway, it is good you have made your mind up going back home, no matter what, Ghana is Ghana 🇬🇭 is home sweet home.”

Man in US wants to return to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mickey, a Ghanaian in the US said he wants to move back to Ghana permanently.

Mickey said the American system keeps citizens in debt hence his decision to return after staying for only three years.

He advised young Ghanaians not to move out of Ghana but rather explore available opportunities in the country.

