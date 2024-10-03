A Ghanaian man surprised his teacher wife in the classroom while she was busily teaching

In a video, the man stormed his wife's classroom with loads of gifts to make her birthday memorable

Social media users who watched the video praised the man for his generosity towards his wife

A video of a Ghanaian man celebrating his wife has surfaced online, warming the hearts of many who chanced on it.

In the trending video, the Ghanaian man mesmerised his wife with a romantic gesture on the occasion of her birthday.

A Ghanaian man surprises his wife with a romantic gesture on her birthday. Photo credit: @nanakukuaessel1/TikTok.

The Ghanaian man, in the company of a trumpeter, stormed the classroom of his wife, who was busily teaching, with loads of gifts to surprise her on her special day.

This romantic gesture sent the classroom into a frenzy, with the pupils cheering their teacher as she melts in her husband's waiting arms.

Sporting an all-white kaftan, the husband presented his wife with a basket load of confectioneries, a cake, champagne and a large photo portrait of herself.

The wife was visibly moved by her husband's thoughtfulness and incredible effort to make her birthday memorable.

The Ghanaian man's inspiring move highlighted the importance of showing love and gratitude to those who make a difference in our lives.

Netizens awed by the Ghanaian man's gesture

Upon coming across the video, netizens were left awestruck by the Ghanaian man's impressive show of love for his wife

@Zeal said:

"The person is happy then why am I crying happy birthday dear."

@nanaabenaanimakaakyire also said:

"we know how to marry ooo teachers."

@Joybapono commented:

"Thanks to our sweet husband, happy birthday madam papabi."

The Trinity also commented:

"see the way I'm smiling. A blessed birthday to you sweetie."

Wife spends millions on gifts for husband

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a woman splashed millions on various gifts for her husband on his birthday.

The woman was thrilled to have bought her husband shoes, shirts, and other luxury goods.

Many social media users praised her for being generous to her husband

