Some young Ghanaian men and a woman have achieved success abroad after enlisting in the British Army

Many Ghanaians upon coming across the video thronged the comment section to congratulate them

10 young Ghanaians have passed out of the British Army as soldiers after relocating abroad recently.

A video circulating on social media showed a group, which comprised nine men and a female adorned in military regalia.

10 Ghanaians pass out as soldiers in the British Army s soldiers. Photo credit: @maseniel/TikTok.

The passing out pictures of the fresh UK soldiers were shared on social media by their colleague identified on TikTok as Maseniel.

The 10 new soldiers reportedly applied to join the British Army from Ghana as a commonwealth applicant.

By joining the UK Army, the young Ghanaians have now become a citizen of the Great Britain and are entitled to all benefits,

Per the people he tagged in the video, the young men and women's success in becoming soldiers in the UK appeared to have been facilitated by Doctor, another British Army officer of Ghanaian descent.

UK Army opened to Commonwealth countries.

The UK army is open to both citizens of Great Britain and Commonwealth countries of which Ghana is a key member.

Applicants from West African countries can apply by visiting the portal of the UL Army to submit their details upon meeting the requirements.

When successful, the applicant is required to move to the UK to stay with the sponsor for at least a year.

This is where Doctor, the Ghanaian-born British soldier, comes in to help with training and interview tips as well as accommodation.

Over the years, Doctor has had many young Ghanaians seeking opportunities to join the UK Army.

Ghanaians congratulate Maseniel

After sharing their success story on social media, followers of his page thronged the comment section to congratulate Maseniel.

Ghanaian police officer joins UK Army

In a related YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man resigned from the Ghana Police Officer to join the British Army,

The young man, Jaysow Jnr, took to social media to celebrate his success abroad and shared a photo of his passing-out ceremony.

In the video posted on his TikTok, the young man indicated that he ditched the Ghana Police Service due to poor working conditions.

