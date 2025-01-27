Jaysow Jnr, a young Ghanaian man has left his job as a police officer to join the British Army as a soldier

In a video, the young man shared photos of his passing-out ceremony where he enlisted in the UK service

Ghanaians who came across the video of Jaysow Jnr in his military uniform were inspired by his success

A young Ghanaian man has ditched the Ghana Police Service to enlist as a soldier in the British Army.

The ex-officer, identified as Jaysow Jnr, reportedly resigned from his job in Ghana to relocate abroad for greener pastures.

Jaysow Jnr was motivated to make this bold career-changing move by a desire to provide a better life for himself and his family.

In a video circulating on TikTok, the young man shared old pictures of his time in the Ghana Police Service, where he served as an officer.

The video also showed Jaysow Jnr's new and exciting beginning in the UK after enlisting as a soldier.

The ex-police officer looked excited as he posed for pictures in his new British Army uniform.

With this, Jaysow Jnr has automatically become a citizen of the United Kingdom, switching his allegiance from Ghana.

Netizens congratulate Jaysow Jnr on UK success

Ghanaians on social media have congratulated Jaysow Jnr on his success abroad, upon coming across the video on TikTok.

@TravisDeGh🇬🇭Boi. said:

"Congrats former warrior in black."

@Hakuna Matata#Clean Heart also said:

"So proud of you for lifting up our country flag high."

@Dadajoe jnr commented:

"Nurses are leaving Doctors police military teachers Etc still public sector salaries and conditions of service no improve to standard... funny part is experience once are leaving."

@Jeff uday also commented:

"Thank you for your service to the men in black, we are proud of you."

Other Ghanaian officers join armies abroad

Many other Ghanaian police officers and soldiers have relocated to abroad to join the US Army.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man, Kobby Kay, resigned from his job as a police officer to join the US Army.

Aside from him, Raymond Kwakusoldi, a soldier in the Ghana Armed Forces, also resigned from his job to relocate to the US for greener pastures.

Many of these officers ditched their jobs in Ghana due to poor working conditions and a lack of adequate tools and equipment to effectively discharge their duties.

Ghanaian doctor joins US Army

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian medical doctor, Dr Bayor, left his job to enlist as an army officer in the US.

The doctor was recruited into the Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repairs Squadron Engineers of the US military.

He indicated that he ditched his job in Ghana because of poor working conditions and decided to apply for new work overseas.

Dr Bayor's success story abroad became an inspiration to many netizens who chanced on pics of his passing-out ceremony.

