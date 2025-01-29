A Ghanaian man in the US has triggered reactions following an interesting allegation he made about the ongoing mass deportation in the US

In a video, he alleged that some Ghanaians are volunteering information to ICE to help identify undocumented migrants from Ghana

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared diverse opinions on the comments by the young man

Nana Anim, a Ghanaian man currently living in the US has expressed worry that many of his compatriots might be deported under Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.

This comes after he alleged that some Ghanaians with legal residency in the US have decided to volunteer information on the whereabouts of undocumented immigrants from Ghana in exchange for money.

A Ghanaian man in the US blasts fellow citizens for volunteering information on undocumented Ghanaians. Photo credit: @nanaanim23/TikTok @The Washington Post/Getty Images

Source: UGC

"If not for today I never knew that some of our compatriots are wicked. Because of money, some of our are volunteering information to the police all because they will be given $1500 ( GH¢22,000)," he said looking sad.

He cautioned Ghanaians faced with documentation issues in the US to be circumspect in their dealings, especially with their fellow compatriots.

"Please be very careful, not everyone who is Ghanaian has your best interest at heart."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 15,000 likes and 500 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Trump's mass deportation

Social media users who took the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the allegations made by the young man in the wake of the ongoing deportation

Yaw dwarkwaa indicated:

"There is nothing wrong with volunteering information to the authorities for the right to be done."

obeygh indicated:

"Kelvin Taylor dey part."

The_Amer1can_Girl added:

"I have been in America for so many years I don’t even have one friend my husband, is my friend im always minding my business."

BraPoundz88 indicated:

"That why I don’t have any friends here in uk 🇬🇧 Apuu bibiini."

Maud indicated:

"But I think it's better to show them and take the money because if they catch you themselves the money will not be given to neither you or me and and and... I come in peace."

ike's stated:

"Bro don't worry because twene Jones am praying that they will bring him back because of insulting we Ghanaians and leaders.

Woman calls for Twene Jonas' deportation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman was hoping that outspoken commentator Twene Jonas would be deported from the US.

She confessed in an interview where she accused the social commentator of being disrespectful.

She even opened up on plans to report him to the US authorities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh