Students of Bishop Demeri Government School in Bayelsa state received a huge boost to help their studies following the donations a serving c orps member made

c Olufemi Ebenezer who is serving in the state donated educational materials worth over N600k to the school

Dedicating the success of the project to his dad, the young man charged the government at all levels to encourage education in the country

Corps members have continued to be beacons of hope and joy givers to their community of service across the country.

Like Leche Winfred Maagawa who put smiles on the faces of students in Bauch state with her donation of desks, a corps member identified as Olufemi Ebenezer has empowered a school in Bayelsa state with educational materials worth over GH₵11k.

Ebenezar said it has always been his dream to encourage education.

A breakdown of Olufemi Ebenezar's donation to the school

Olufemi Ebenezer with the state code BY/21B/0049 through the Community Development Service (CDS) under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) donated 30 pieces of desks and chairs; 500 pieces of customized biros and 500 pieces of customized nose masks to students of Bishop Demeri Government School.

While also organizing a rewarding interclass quiz for junior and senior classes, Olufemi renovated two blocks of classrooms.

The young philanthropist also gave the school 500 pieces of customized 40 leaves exercise books.

Ebenezar says he hopes to give the students a sense of belonging

While dedicating the success of the project to his late father Pastor Samson Olufemi Adejengbe, the young man told YEN.com.gh in a chat that he believes the donation will give the students a sense of belonging.

"The project will aid their education in terms of comfortability and it's will give them more sense of belonging that someone loves them and they need to study hard to be useful to themselves and the society."

Ebenezar wants the Nigerian government to encourage education

Ebenezar who hails from Ila Orangun in Osun state said that it has always been his dream to encourage education in his little way and charged the government at all levels to prioritise it as it remains the best legacy.

He raised an alarm that the country's educational sector is on the brink of collapse and that all hands need to be on deck to encourage it.

Ebenezar appreciated the NYSC for how beneficial the scheme is and how it has impacted him as well as host communities.

He also appreciated his donors and God for the success of the project.

