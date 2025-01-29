A video of a Ghanaian market woman praying for Twene Jonas to be deported to Ghana has stirred reactions online

The woman sugggested that the young man has proven to have nothing better doing in the US and must be sent back home

Netizens, upon coming across the video, thronged the comment section to share their views, with many expressing disappointment in the woman

Illegal migrants from Africa, Asia and North and South America are being deported from the US in the ongoing mass deportation exercise announced by Donald Trump's administration.

So far, about 3,228 Ghanaians are said to facing deportation from the United States of America.

A Ghanaian market woman prays for Twene Jonas to be deported. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

While many across Africa are paying for their relatives to survive the deportation, a trader in one of the local markets in Ghana wishes doom for her fellow countryman, popularly known as Twene Jonas.

According to the market woman, whose name has yet to be identified, Twene Jonas has nothing better doing in the US and except to insult people.

The unidentified woman said even if he survives the ongoing mass deportation exercise, she would still find a way to report him to the US authorities.

"My interest is Twene Jonas, I want him to be sent back home. I will be happy if Donald Trump can deport him alone and leave the rest of Ghanaians in the US. He's not living any good life abroad, all he does is to insult people, so he should deported to Ghana," she said.

Twene Jonas is a Ghanaian socialite who has been living and working in the US for many years now.

The young man has stepped on many toes with his activities on social media, insulting almost every prominent person including revered chiefs, pastors and politicians in Ghana.

It is therefore not surprising that he is not liked by many Ghanaians back home including the market woman who is praying for his downfall abroad.

The market woman's comment stirs reactions

The market woman's comment stirred reactions among a section of Ghanaians who chanced on the video on social media.

YEN.com.gh collated a few of the reactions below:

@Neizer said:

"You people don't want the truth, Twene Jonas is making sense in anything he says."

@msoldier123 also said:

"This matter would rather reach Twene Jonas headquarters."

@Francis Donkor commented:

"That's why Jonas will come because he is wanted in Ghana."

@fireman also commented:

"I am disappointed on you if is your son will you say this Ghana we are our own enemies."

@Kobby Gideon wrote:

"U ppl think say u be God, Abi?ur families will come na Jonas daso y3 Jonas .who no sin be4?."

Twene Jonas hides in his room

Meanwhile, in a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas had restricted himself to his room amid the ongoing mass deportation exercise.

The controversial socialite who mostly records his videos on the streets of New York was seen relaxing in his apartment.

Many netizens who came across the video on his Facebook page mocked him and suggested that he was avoiding deportation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh