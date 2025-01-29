Evangelist Diana Asamoah has publicly condemned Prophet Ogyaba for cheating on his wife with Cassie

The renowned gospel singer blasted the prophet for allowing his pleasure to get in the way of God's work

She used Prophet Ogyaba to state the future awaiting those preachers who take advantage of members

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah has shared her frustrations about the trend of preachers taking advantage of their church members.

Diana Asamoah is appalled by Prophet Ogyaba's actions after his confessed affair with Cassie. Photo source: TheDelayShow, OgyabaMinistries

Her submission comes after Prophet Ogyaba publicly admitted to sleeping with a lady named Cassie, reported to be one of his church members, who accused him of allegedly impregnating and maltreating her.

Despite sleeping with Cassie, Ogyaba who is married to Abigail Boakye, has denied his side-chick's other allegations and has counter-claimed that her true intent was to damage his reputation after their affair.

According to Diana Asamoah, who is renowned for her unpopular opinions, the trend of church leaders preying on vulnerable members is disgraceful and needed to be vehemently condemned.

During a recent broadcast on Angel TV, the Mabo Wo Din hitmaker described Ogyaba as a callous womaniser and a petty thief.

She blasted Ogyaba for ignoring the needs of his wife and poor church members siphoning church funds to satisfy his lustful pleasures.

Diana Asamoah curses fake pastors

In her submission, Diana Asamoah claimed that the trend of pastors taking advantage of church members was more common amongst young men from the Ashanti Region, who venture into ministry with nothing but their sweet-talking.

According to the singer, that school of church leaders often hides behind the power of God to scare their victims into silence for fear of invoking the wrath of the Almighty.

She also said they mostly covered up their acts by giving heavy donations when they go to programs so people carry them in high esteem. She warned that such acts cannot be synonymous with loving God.

"If you're a pastor and your wife supports you with good intentions, don't belittle her else God will strike you with spiritual hernia in Jesus name."

Diana Asamoah's message to Ogyaba stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Diana Asamoah's remarks about Ogyaba's infidelity saga.

Belinda Mensah said:

"The cassie lady ankasa she be nice ooh that what attracted the pastor."

user1873277881734 wrote:

"Nyame nhyira wo Sweet Diana you are like princess Diana."

Lucy J ❤️🥰😍 shared:

"Patiently waiting for Pastor Oduro's take on this issue 😫😫☹️☹️Looks like the pastors are silent why!!! 😭."

Maame pokuaa❤️❤️❤️ remarked:

"I remember my ex was not taking care of me I can even beg him for money he won’t ,but he was taking care of a lady at the nursing school 😂😂😂."

EVERLASTING added:

"Mummy her wife is doing wat God has told us,de bible says if a married person fornicate if u like her or him keep quiet and take it."

Counselor Lutterodt advises Ogyaba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counselor Lutterodt had assessed Ogyaba's infidelity saga, calling for the preacher to keep quiet.

The outspoken counsellor said the Ghanaian prophet's confessed infidelity issues had put his reputation and that of Ghana's clergy at risk.

Lutterodt thus advised him to keep mute and also warned his side chick to be careful with her advances as they could land her in danger.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

