A video of the spiritual son and junior pastor of embattled Ghanaian prophet, Ogyaba, has opened up about how much the preacher takes as consultation fee

The young man confirmed earlier reports by a Ghanaian woman living abroad that Dr Ogyaba charges $300, an equivalent of GH¢4,568.50 for consultation fee

Ogyaba's Junior pastor's comment has garnered a flurry of reactions from social media users who expressed their views in the comments section

A protégé of renowned Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Ogyaba, has confirmed that the preacher charges $300, an equivalent of GH¢4,568.50 as a consultation fee at his church.

The young man made the remarks during an interview with Ghanaian content creator, De God Son, where he clarified that the said amount applies to people living abroad.

His comment is in response to an earlier claim by a woman living abroad that he contacted the pastor for spiritual guidance and was asked to pay $300 before gaining access to the preacher.

The woman claimed that a friend introduced the preacher to her but got disappointed after she attempted to meet the preacher.

Ogyaba junior pastor justifies the $300 charge

During his interaction with De God Son, he justified the amount charged by the preacher. He noted that pastors run services and they deserve to be paid for their service. According to him,

