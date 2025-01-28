Prophet Ogyaba has been caught in a scandal after being accused of an affair with a member of his church called, Cassie

The allegations, made by Cassie, have drawn interest in Ogyaba and his family, with many asking about his wife

YEN.com.gh brings some details and photos of Ogyaba's beautiful wife and children

It has been more than 48 hours since the news broke that Prophet Ogyaba had had an extra-marital affair with a lady identified as Cassie.

Cassie, who once worshipped at Ogyaba's church where she served as a singer, in a TikTok video, indicated that the prophet had dated her and got her pregnant. She further claimed that she had stayed in Ogyaba's house and had been maltreated.

While Ogyaba admitted to the alleged affair with Cassie, he has denied the accusations of maltreatment of his ex-lover.

Prophet Ogyaba and his wife, Abigail Boakye, look like a perfect couple. Photo source: Ogyaba TV

Source: Instagram

According to him, he was the victim in the relationship because the lady used pregnancy to extort money from him. In his estimation, he spent over GH₵370,000 in about four months.

Amid the back and forth, a section of social media has been wondering about Ogyaba's wife and family.

With a heightened interest in Ogyaba's family life, photos and details of his wife and children have emerged online.

Who is Ogyaba's wife?

The embattled 'man of God', known in private life as Emmanuel Kwasi Boakye, is married to a lady known as Mrs Abigail Boakye.

Mrs Boakye is actively involved in her husband's ministry and is often spotted in church with him.

See her photos below:

Prophet Ogyaba and Abigail Boakye are blessed with four beautiful children, two males and two females.

A few weeks ago, the prophet shared lovely family photos on Facebook, flaunting his wife and children

Ogyaba's wife stays in Kumasi

From the information gathered in the many videos and audio recordings released by Ogyaba and Cassie, Mrs Boakye stays in Kumasi and only comes to Accra as and when.

According to Cassie, she was housed for four months at the East Legon residence of Ogyaba, where his wife was supposed to stay whenever she came to Accra. It was because Mrs Boakye was coming to Accra that Ogyaba had to rent an apartment and furnish it for her.

Was Ogyaba aware of affair with Cassie?

Per Ogyaba's submissions, his wife was unaware of his affair with Cassie until when her extortion became too much and he had to talk to his wife about it. The wife, he added, scolded him for not owning up early.

Interestingly, Cassie, a singer in the church, had regularly performed in front of Mrs Boakye.

Ogyaba buys new phone for his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Ogyaba had stepped out with his wife amid the Cassie saga.

Ogyaba and his wife were captured shopping for a phone in Kumasi with the prophet indicating that his wife's phone got damaged.

The video, especially the wife's happy-looking demeanour amid the pastor's confessed infidelity, got many sharing their opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh