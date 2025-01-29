Prophet Ogyaba, in a video, apologised to his loved ones offended by his recent cheating scandal with Lady Cassie

The prophet also advised his numerous followers on how to deal with their critics when they encounter issues

Prophet Ogyaba's apologies to his loved ones about the cheating scandal triggered reactions from his followers in the comments

Prophet Dr Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, popularly known as Ogyaba has apologised to his loved ones over his recent cheating scandal.

The renowned man of God recently became a trending topic after his disgruntled mistress, Lady Cassie exposed their secret romantic relationship and made several accusations against him.

Cassie alleged that she and Prophet Ogyaba, who is married with kids, began their affair after she visited his church for the first time and that he impregnated her during their relationship.

She claimed that she also suffered mistreatment at the hands of the man of God during her four-month stay in his house.

Lady Cassie also accused Prophet Ogyaba of threatening her life in an attempt to stop her from publicly sharing details about his extramarital affairs.

Her remarks garnered a response from Prophet Ogyaba, who publicly admitted to the affair, stating that he had no intentions of denying his mistress' allegations because he was a man of God.

The prophet also slammed his disgruntled side chick, accusing her of launching a smear campaign against him attempting to ruin his life and marriage to his beautiful wife Mrs Abigail Boakye.

Prophet Ogyaba alleged that Lady Cassie secretly recorded his private conversations and attempted to use them and her pregnancy to extort money from him.

Ogyaba added that he spent approximately GH₵370,000 on Cassie in four months and later got her a plush apartment, cars and additional money for her daily upkeep.

Prophet Ogyaba apologises over cheating scandal

In a viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Prophet Ogyaba apologised to his loved ones, who might have been offended by the embarrassment his cheating scandal has brought to them.

He noted that God had forgiven him after he repented and promised never to make such mistakes in his life after his current controversy.

He said:

"All that I can say is if I offended my loved ones, they should forgive me. It will never happen again as God has already forgiven me."

Prophet Ogyaba advised his followers against reading the comments of people whenever their critics or enemies get excited about their downfall.

The prophet also urged them not to watch offensive videos as their predicaments would eventually end for them to move on with their daily lives. He emphasised the need for people to prioritise their happiness and not allow others to dictate to them.

Below is the video of Prophet Ogyaba apologising to his loved ones:

Prophet Ogyaba's apology over cheating stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Minister Nhyiraba Kwame Okyere commented:

"My father. It is well."

SweetBel55 said:

"We're not giving up on you papa."

State Blogger commented:

"King Solomon of Our Time."

ExecutiveGodChild Irene said:

"God bless you daddy and we love you more."

Woman Of God commented:

"God bless you Prophet. We thank God for giving you the strength to stand tall. Continue your good work. Ghana Nyinaa Seer."

Prophet Ogyaba's alleged second mistress speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Ogyaba's alleged second mistress reacted to rumours of their relationship.

TikToker Ohemaa Dynamyte unveiled audio of an unknown accusing her of being in a secret affair with the prophet.

She also shared her thoughts about Prophet Ogyaba's cheating scandal with his mistress Lady Cassie.

