A successful kidney transplant has been carried out in Santasi, a town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

The groundbreaking achievement was carried out by a team of health professionals from various fields

The achievement has warmed the hearts of many netizens who congratulated the experts in the comments section of the post

A team of medical professionals in Kumasi has successfully performed the first-ever kidney transplant in the Ashanti Region.

This notable achievement marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s medical history and offers hope to thousands of patients suffering from kidney failure.

A team of medical professionals have performed a successful kidney transplant in Kumasi. Image source: The Asante Nation

Source: Twitter

In a post announcing the feat, @The Asante Nation noted that the surgery was carried out at the HopeXchange Medical Centre, located at Santasi in Kumasi by experts in different fields.

"This remarkable feat brought together professionals from different medical fields, including urology, nephrology, anesthesiology, and perioperative nursing, all working seamlessly to save a life," the post said.

The surgery was performed on a young man who had been suffering from end-stage renal failure for years.

His diagnosis of end-stage renal failure came after both kidneys failed to sustain their crucial physiological tasks.

His condition started with hypertension and deteriorated into a kidney problem and later, renal failure. Luckily, the surgery was performed on him and it turned out successful.

See the post below:

Congratulations pour in for doctors

Netizens who saw the post about the first successful kidney transplant carried out in the Ashanti Region were overwhelmed with joy. Many praised the doctors for their great contribution to healthcare in Ghana.

@Obrempong_3303 wrote:

"Nice."

@desmond7officia wrote:

"Great News."

@Opoku_Philip_ wrote:

"Congratulations to them."

@Princekyeboah wrote:

"This is great."

@Bm Boakye wrote:

"God bless them all."

@Kelvin Kwaku Yeboah wrote:

"Very refreshing to hear such news.Congratulations to all the professionals involved."

@iBoat_ wrote:

"Congrats Docs. You deserve a huge applause."

@EddyBL2 wrote:

"Congratulations. We need more of this in our country."

@Tema_Governor wrote:

"Awesome. This is great news. Thankfully, Ghana's healthcare is getting better."

UGMC team performs six successful kidney transplants

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a team of health professionals at the University of Ghana Medical Council (UGMC) has performed six successful kidney transplants.

Management of the institution took to their X (formerly Twitter) handle to share the great news with the general public.

The great news warmed the hearts of many netizens who extended their heartfelt congratulations to the team.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh