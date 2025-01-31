An African-American lady has expressed excitement after becoming a restaurant owner in Ghana

She indicated in the video that she dropped out of school in the United States of America to pursue her passion for cooking

Many Ghanaians, upon coming across the video, thronged the comment section to praise the lady.

A young African-American woman has abandoned her studies in the United States to pursue her passion in Ghana.

Identified as Eugenia, the young lady indicated that she dropped out of school in the US to venture into the culinary industry in the West African country.

An African-American lady drops out of school in the US to open a restaurant in Ghana. Photo credit: @eugeniatety_/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on her TikTok page, Eugenia showed a new restaurant she was getting ready to open for business.

Eugenia was also seen in the video doing some painting works in the yet-to-be-launched eatery.

Although the African-American did not provide more details about why she quit school in the US, she however looked determined to succeed in the motherland.

"Dropped out of school in the US to open a restaurant in Ghana. With God on your Side , all things are possible," she wrote in the caption.

When officially opened, the restaurant, named Choco Village, would most likely serve both Ghanaian and continental dishes.

Her bold move to venture into the culinary sector in Africa highlighted the importance of following one's passion and staying true to one's roots.

Ghanaians commend Eugenia

The lady's decision to leave behind her education in the US to pursue her entrepreneurial journey has become a source of motivation to many.

A section of Ghanaians who came across the video commended Eugenia for pursuing her passion.

Below are some of the comments in response to the video.

@Hanna Ustie said:

"Ghanaians are automatically polite even when they are angry so kindly adopt the words “please’’ and you will go far."

@pagisreal55 also said:

"I need to come support you on that great day.. more Success story awaits you my dear."

@Ohene Kofi commented:

"Could u not have schooled and still opened the place.. Or?"

African-American woman secures Ghanaian citizenship

Meanwhile, in a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that an African-American woman was granted Ghanaian citizenship.

The young woman relocated from the US to Ghana to establish a food truck business, where she sells Jamaican cuisine.

She was part of 525 diasporans from America and the Caribbeans who were granted citizenship by former president Akufo-Addo.

