A young Ghanaian farmer has become a source of motivation for many after opening up about how much he earns from his farming trade.

In a TikTok video, the unidentified man, while speaking to a content creator, said agriculture is a profitable venture to invest in.

A Ghanaian green pepper farmer opens up about his business. Photo credit: Efo Selasi Tv/YouTube.

Source: Youtube

The young man, who is into green pepper farming, said he makes close to GH₵15,000 a week, translating to GH₵60,000 monthly.

To make this money weekly requires hard work and commitment to cultivating the farm for a long period, he said.

He further added that it was possible to make more than the above-quoted figure if more work was put into it.

"I make GH₵15,000 from one acre of green pepper farm. If you are ready to take good care of it, you can harvest for up to three months," he said.

Based on the figure mentioned and the three months given, it means that the young man makes approximately GH₵180,000 per acre of farm, all things being equal.

"People who will catch the vision now and work towards it will be financially free in the next 5 years. Agriculture is the future of Africa," a caption on the TikTok video read.

Reactions to Green Pepper farmer's claims

The greener pepper farmer's claims sparked a flurry of reactions from a section of social media users who came across the video.

A group of farmers busily working on a large farmland.

Source: Getty Images

Below are some of the comments:

@Say No to UK said:

"It’s true, I make GH70,000 every week from my green pepper. And even I make gh100,000 from 10acres cabbage after every 3 months."

@DECENCY27 also said:

"From 1 acre a week what are mine doing in Accra where land is not the problem at village very fertile."

@king sark commented:

"Then U don't need to travel to abroad."

Vegetable farmer opens up about his journey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man, who is into tomato farming, has opened up about his journey in Agriculture.

In an interview with a YouTuber the young man known as Bra Kwaku said he could make GH₵20k every four days from harvesting an acre of tomatoes.

He consequently urged the teeming unemployed Ghanaian youth to venture into farming because it is lucrative.

Source: YEN.com.gh