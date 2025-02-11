A young Ghanaian man who once hawked sachet water in traffic to fund his education has graduated with a nursing degree

The young man's inspiring journey from the streets to the graduation hall has become a source of motivation to his peers

Many who chanced on his viral video thronged the comment section to celebrate his achievement

A young Ghanaian man has become a source of inspiration to many after defying the odds to achieve his educational journey.

This comes after the young man, identified as Qwasi Sunday, graduated from nursing school.

A Ghanaian boy who hawked sachet water in traffic defies the odds to bag a nursing degree. Photo credit: @qwasisunday81/TikTok.

Qwasi Sunday man once hawked sachet water in traffic to realise his dream of becoming a graduate nurse.

The young man shared a video on social media which detailed his hustle, chasing after passengers in moving vehicles to sell sacket water to them.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh, highlighted the challenges he faced while fending for himself through school.

Aside from hawking sachet water in traffic, Qwasi Sunday indicated that he also worked as a waiter in a restaurant to earn a living.

Despite these challenges, the young man said he remained focused on his goal of becoming a nurse as he worked tirelessly to support himself through school.

"First it was fragrance, then it turned to fire, my worship is my weapon, this is how I win my battle," the caption of the post he shared on TikTok read.

Netizen congratulate Qwasi Sunday

Qwasi Sunday's story has sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens who chanced on his TikTok video congratulating and hailing his resilience to succeed no matter the odds.

The young man also worked as a waiter to support himself through nthe nurisng school. Photo credit: @qwasisunday81/TikTok.

Below are some of the reactions:

@Flower Girl said:

"Wow. l love him. How many boys can do this? Woow God bless him And l love the last part."

@Pherps Nana Akua also said:

"I tap into your blessings may God change my story like this."

@Klenam commented:

"God never forsake his children. He is able to do exceedingly n abundantly."

@Flexzy Bae also commented:

"Nothing is too hard for him to do.....God's timing is always de best."

@Chris Hana wrote:

"Typical example of this bible verse that says,"see a man diligent in his work for he shall stand before kings and not ordinary men".

Sobolo seller bags a degree

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady who hawks sobolo, a local beverage, had bagged a university degree.

Taking to social media to celebrate her academic success, the young lady shared an inspiring video which captured her journey to the nursing school, combining hawking in the street to attending lectures.

Her remarkable achievement became an inspiration to many on social media.

