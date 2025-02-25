Dr Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie, the Nkosuohene of the Akyem-Osiem traditional area has handed over a new facility to the Ghana Police Service

According to the chief, the police building was donated to enhance security in the Akyem-Osiem traditional area

The new building was formally opened on Friday, February 12, 2025, at a colourful ceremony attended by representatives of the police and some chiefs

The Nkosuohene of the Akyem-Osiem traditional area, Dr Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie, has donated a fully furnished new facility to the Ghana Police Service within the precinct of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU).

The donation, made in collaboration with the Dadaba Group with assistance from Michael Okyere Baafi, the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, was aimed at strengthening community safety in the Akyem-Osiem traditional area.

The Koforidua Technical University Police Station was commissioned on Friday, February 12, 2025, and the ceremony was graced by traditional leaders and representatives of the Ghana Police Service.

Some of the high-profile guests who were at the commissioning included Deputy IGP COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Professor John Owusu, Vice-Chancellor of the Koforidua Technical University and DCOP Emmanuel Twumasi-Ankrah.

During the ceremony, Dr Kodie stated that the police station would foster unity and peaceful co-existence in the area.

"This is not just a building. This is a sign of our collective desire to create a better and more secure environment for everybody. I am honored to contribute to this cause and may this be the beginning of greater things in our district," he said.

"This initiative not only addresses immediate security needs but also sets a precedent for private-sector involvement in public service," he added.

The newly opened Koforidua Technical University Police Station has been fitted with modern tools and equipment to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

It has State-of-the-art communication systems, comfortable and safe holding facilities for suspects, special offices for officers to go about their duties and a staff common area.

Who is Dr Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie?

The Nkosuohene of the Akyem-Osiem traditional area is a philanthropist and a business mogul.

He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Dadaba Group, a construction firm that built the police station.

Dr Kofie's recent donation is a testament to his unwavering commitment to nation-building and community empowerment.

Kwame Despite donates to Ghana Police Service

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian businessman, Osei Kwame Despite donated a new building to the Ghana Police Service.

The ultra-modern facility, situated at Tesano, was handed over to the hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service after a short ceremony in Accra.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by then Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

