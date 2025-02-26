Mbeinba Yahaya Mubarik was adjudged the overall best student during the 2025 KNUST Pharmacy White Coat Ceremony

He also received an award for the best student in Pharmaceutics during the same ceremony to the admiration of many

Social media users who saw the post congratulated him and wished him well in his future endeavours

A young man at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has achieved great success in her academic journey.

Mbeinba Yahaya Mubarik is a fifth-year Pharmacy student of the KNUST and an alumnus of Kadjebi Asato SHS.

Mbeinba Yahaya Mubarik adjudged the overall best student during the 2025 KNUST White Coat Ceremony. Photo credit: @mbeinba

In a post on X, @Thevoklive stated that Mbeinba Yahaya Mubarik received two out of the six awards that were given during the 2025 KNUST White Coat Ceremony.

Mbeinba Yahaya Mubarik received the best in Pharmaceutics and the overall best student.

In his bio on X, Mbeinba Yahaya Mubarik described himself as a MasterCard foundation scholar, student pharmacist, student leader, an ambitious village boy and a Barcelona FC supporter.

Meanwhile, the other two awards were received by George Oduro who swept three of the prizes and Delali Akusika Dotse, got one of them.

George Oduro an old student of St Peter’s SHS was adjudged the best student in Pharmaceutical chemistry, Pharmacognosy, and Pharmacology.

Meanwhile, Delali Akusika Dotse was awarded the best in Pharmacy Practice at the ninth White Coat Ceremony.

According to the Ghana Pharmaceutical Students' Association, KNUST, this is the first time deserving students in each department were awarded during a White Coat ceremony. This ceremony was the ninth since its inception in the university.

In a post on X, it stated:

“Introducing a new tradition: special recognition awards for outstanding students in each department and the overall top performer in Rx26.”

Campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technolgy (KNUST). Photo credit: @Thevoklive

The white coat ceremony is a ritual in some schools of medicine and other health-related fields that marks the student's transition from the study of preclinical to clinical health sciences.

Netizens congratulate the overall best student

Social media users who saw the post congratulated Mbeinba Yahaya Mubarik on his academic achievement.

