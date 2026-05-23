Ghana is in worrying form ahead of the 2026 World Cup after conceding 9 goals in three friendlies

Heavy defeats to experienced World Cup teams have exposed major weaknesses in the Ghanaian team

Pressure is mounting on Carlos Queiroz as the Black Stars get ready to take on Panama, England, and Croatia next month

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Ghana is facing growing concern ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a poor run of results in their recent international friendlies, conceding nine goals and scoring just two across their last three matches.

The Black Stars suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria national football team in Vienna on March 23, before falling 2-1 to Germany national football team in Stuttgart on March 30.

Mexico expose Ghana's weak defence with a 2-0 friendly win against the West Africans ahead of the World Cup. Image credit: Black Stars

Source: Getty Images

Mexico beat Ghana ahead of World Cup

Their struggles continued on May 23, 2026, with a 2-0 loss to Mexico in Puebla, highlighting ongoing defensive and attacking issues, as the Ghana Football Association reported.

The worrying run has sparked concern among supporters, with many questioning the team’s readiness for the global stage.

Ghana will face a tough group at the World Cup, drawn against England, Croatia, and Panama.

Defensively, the Black Stars have looked fragile, while their attack has struggled for consistency, scoring just twice in their last three games.

The lack of cohesion has raised doubts over whether the team can compete against elite opposition.

With the tournament fast approaching, pressure is mounting on Carlos Queiroz and his coaching staff to find solutions.

Source: YEN.com.gh