Georgina Rodríguez drew huge attention after sharing photos from her latest appearance at Cannes

The model continues to strengthen her status as a major fashion figure through global events and luxury partnerships

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina simultaneously made headlines in football and fashion worlds

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Georgina Rodríguez stole the spotlight at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival after sharing glamorous photos in a stunning black dress that quickly took over social media.

The model and influencer posed against the breathtaking backdrop of the French Riviera wearing a bold gown featuring a plunging halter neckline, a dramatic backless design and a high-cut opening that highlighted her toned leg.

The figure-hugging design, combined with gathered detailing, created a striking blend of elegance and confidence that perfectly suited Georgina’s signature style.

Georgina continues to grow her fashion influence

Over the last few years, Georgina has established herself as one of the most influential fashion personalities connected to football.

From appearances at fashion weeks in Paris to high-profile Cannes events and luxury brand campaigns, her public outings regularly attract millions of reactions online.

Fans were quick to praise the way she carried the outfit during her latest appearance, while many also noted how the black colour perfectly matched the glamorous evening setting of the French Riviera.

Ronaldo wins Saudi Pro League

Meanwhile, just days after Georgina’s Cannes appearance, her fiancé Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated one of the biggest moments of his Saudi Arabia journey after winning the Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr.

The Portuguese star scored twice in the decisive victory over Damac FC and was later seen visibly emotional during the title celebrations.

His family was also present to celebrate alongside him.

The timing led many fans online to point out how Cristiano and Georgina continue to dominate headlines in very different worlds at the same time - one through football achievements and trophies, the other through fashion, luxury and global celebrity events.

How many trophies has Ronaldo won?

The latest triumph further strengthens Ronaldo’s status as one of football’s most decorated players.

Before winning the Saudi Pro League, the legendary forward had already collected 36 major trophies across spells with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi League triumph with Al Nassr is his first domestic top-flight crown since his days at Juventus in 2020. Photo by Fayez Nureldine.

Source: Getty Images

His tally has occasionally sparked debate because of the Arab Club Champions Cup – a regional tournament organised by the Union of Arab Football Associations – which he won in 2023 after scoring the decisive goal against Al Hilal in the final.

Still, the Saudi league crown now takes his collection to 37 career trophies.

Ronaldo enjoyed his most successful spell with Real Madrid CF, where he captured 16 titles, including four UEFA Champions League crowns.

At Manchester United, he lifted 10 trophies across two spells, while his time in Italy with Juventus produced five honours, including two Serie A titles.

On the international stage, he also guided Portugal to major glory, winning the UEFA European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles.

Ronaldo opens up about retirement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has offered a candid reflection on his future, admitting that the end of his playing career is now drawing closer.

The Al Nassr forward stressed that while retirement is approaching, his passion for football remains as strong as ever.

Source: YEN.com.gh