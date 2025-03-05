Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah received so much love from his friends, family and loved ones as he marked his 62nd birthday

A video of a Chinese lady gifting the preacher chocolate and a bouquet has surfaced on social media

Netizens, especially his church members poured out their hearts in the comments section of the post

Renowned Ghanaian Preacher Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah recently marked his 62nd birthday in grand style.

The founder and leader of the Believers Worship Center celebrated his birthday at an event inside his church on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Chinese team presents gifts to Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah on his birthday. Image source: Adom Kyei Duah

Source: Facebook

His family, friends, church members, and loved ones showed so much love to the prophet by sending goodwill messages, wishing him well and also giving him gifts.

The prophet gifted two new Kantanka SUVs to congregants at the Philadelphia Excellence Award event, however, before that event, he also received amazing gifts from his church members and loved ones.

One of the gifts that caught the attention of many was a bouquet and a cake presented to the preacher by a Chinese lady and her team.

The lady also blessed the preacher and shared how celebrated him for the impact he's made in the life of his congregants and others.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh