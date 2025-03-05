Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah Marks 62nd Birthday, Gets Bouquet And Cake From Chinese Lady And Her Team
Renowned Ghanaian Preacher Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah recently marked his 62nd birthday in grand style.
The founder and leader of the Believers Worship Center celebrated his birthday at an event inside his church on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
His family, friends, church members, and loved ones showed so much love to the prophet by sending goodwill messages, wishing him well and also giving him gifts.
The prophet gifted two new Kantanka SUVs to congregants at the Philadelphia Excellence Award event, however, before that event, he also received amazing gifts from his church members and loved ones.
One of the gifts that caught the attention of many was a bouquet and a cake presented to the preacher by a Chinese lady and her team.
The lady also blessed the preacher and shared how celebrated him for the impact he's made in the life of his congregants and others.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh