Counsellor Lutterodt has broken his silence on the controversial funeral demands by the Ghanaian pastor, Bishop Daniel Obinim

The counsellor reacted to the remarks, claiming the clergyman can not be buried without a traditional process involving his family

Lutterodt further made a major claim about Obinim's eventual death, triggering mixed reactions from many social media users

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, widely known as Counsellor Lutterodt, has added his voice to the demands of the founder of International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, regarding his funeral arrangements.

Counsellor Lutterodt reacts to Bishop Daniel Obinim's controversial funeral demands with a claim about his eventual death. Image credit: Counsellor Lutterodt, Bishop Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

Bishop Obinim and his wife, Florence, have been trending after he stood before his congregants to announce that only his children and his church should be in charge of organising his burial service.

The clergyman's controversial request prohibited his wife from participating in his burial arrangements after his death and claimed his inheritance had already been decided.

Bishop Obinim explained that his decision was due to some things that had happened after some prominent Ghanaians, including the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, had passed away.

He also shared a misunderstanding surrounding his marriage to the gospel musician.

Florence Obinim responded to her husband's remarks in an interview, stating that she was not amazed and was instead thankful to God that her husband had disclosed this while he was still alive.

The X video of Bishop Obinim explaining his funeral demands is below.

Counsellor Lutterodt reacts to Obinim's funeral demands

In a recent interview, Counsellor Lutterodt stated that the clergyman can not be buried without his family, as he requested.

According to him, there are certain traditional processes and procedures that need to be performed before the deceased is finally buried.

“You cannot be buried in this part of our world without the traditional process that is given to us by the family,” he said.

Counsellor Lutterodt further stated that every family has accepted rituals that can not be ignored, citing his personal experience.

According to him, his deceased relative was brought from Nigeria to Ghana for burial.

Unfortunately, the family did not assess the body well and went on to bury him while he was in his shoes, which he said was not traditionally accepted.

Counsellor Lutterodt claimed his uncle, who led the burial rites, had no peace until the right things were done.

He asked Ghanaians to forgive the man of God and further claimed that Bishop Obinim would not die soon, as there is one thing he has to do before he passes away.

Counsellor Lutterodt did not disclose what that task was, triggering reactions on social media.

The TikTok video of Counsellor Lutterodt reacting to Bishop Obinim's funeral demands is below.

Reactions to Counsellor Lutterodt’s claim about Obinim

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Counsellor Lutterodt's remark about Bishop Obinim.

Kojo de Krobo Pappy wrote:

“How come an Angel has added funeral plans to his daily life? Do Angels die??? Angel Gabriel Obinim.”

Gye Nyame wrote:

“Real talk, traditions shouldn't be ignored.”

Eunice wrote:

“I think Obinim said that for trends.”

Frankie wrote:

“Eii information wo wiase oo.”

Ghanaina gospel musician Diana Asamoah exposes Bishop Obinim and his wife, Florence Obinim over their alleged marital issues. Image credit: Diana Asamoah, Bishop Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

Diana Asamoah 'exposes' Bishop Obinim and wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah had reacted to the alleged marriage drama between Bishop Obinim and his wife, Florence.

In a video, the Ghanaian gospel musician claimed the two were faking it for views, advising them to stop and sparking reactions on social media.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh