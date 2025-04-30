Some government appointees have breached President Mahama’s directive for all appointees to declare their assets within a stipulated time

The appointees, including John Dumelo, were expected to declare their assets by March 31, 2025, but as of April 17, 2025, they had not complied

This has prompted various reactions from Ghanaians, including a call for their dismissal from their respective roles

Deputy Agric Minister, John Dumelo, and other appointees have breached President Mahama’s directive for all appointees to declare their assets by March 31, 2025.

Mr Dumelo was appointed in February 2025 and was expected to declare his assets by the deadline, but as of April 17, 2025, he had not complied with the directive.

A document by The Fourth Estate says that 32% of appointees appointed since President Mahama took office in January haven't declared their assets.

A breakdown of the figures indicates that nine out of 55 ministers and deputy ministers have failed to comply with the law and the president’s directive.

Also, eight out of 32 presidential staffers and 37 of the 84 heads of state institutions appointed between January 15 and March 18 have failed to comply with the directive.

The list shows that Seth Terkper, who holds office as the Presidential Adviser on the Economy, the Director of Operations at the Presidency, Nathan Kofi Boakye, Special Envoy to the Alliance of Sahelian States, and Larry Gbevlo-Lartey have all defaulted on the directive.

​In Ghana, asset declaration by public officials is mandated by Article 286 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Office Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act, 1998 (Act 550). These laws aim to promote transparency, prevent corruption, and ensure accountability in public service.​

Mahama's asset declaration directive

​President John Dramani Mahama has made asset declaration a central pillar of his administration's anti-corruption strategy. On February 18, 2025, he publicly submitted his asset declaration forms to the Auditor-General at the Jubilee House, marking a significant departure from the traditional private submissions. This act was intended to promote transparency and set a precedent for public officials. ​

Following his declaration, President Mahama issued a directive to all government appointees, mandating them to declare their assets by March 31, 2025. He emphasised that failure to comply would result in severe sanctions, including possible removal from office

Other prominent names include, Director of Operations at the Presidency, Charles Kipo; the Director of the National Investigations Bureau, Nana Yaa Jantuah, a presidential staffer; Ernest Brogya Gyamfi, the Deputy Minister of Defence; Alhassan Suhuyini, Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways; Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, Deputy Minister of Works and Housing; and John Dumelo, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture.

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong and Dr Peter Otukunor, who is in charge of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness at the Presidency, among others, are all complicit.

Netizens call for dismissal of John Dumelo, others

Netizens who saw the post about the failure of the named appointees to declare their assets were outraged.

Some said these appointees would be the downfall of the President's administration, while others demanded their dismissal from their respective roles.

@Abiamka_GH wrote:

"What kind of lawlessness is this? How long does it take to declare your properties to the Auditor-General?" @JDMahama, please don't pay them for the months they have worked without declaration of assets or sack them."

@ahafia_ga wrote:

"These ministers and appointees will be the down fall of president Mahama. We must start calling them out now."

@oboi_zi wrote:

"They should all be sacked."

@BaafiBantama wrote:

"NDC de3 dada no aa😂, but we will respect them to settle gradually. But after the grace period, we will leave no stone unturned!"

