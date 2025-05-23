Nana Ama Owusu, the mother of Adenta Kumi, an NPP member who was arrested on the morning of Friday, May 23, has expressed unhappiness over the raid by National Security operatives.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Joy News TV, the elderly woman who was addressing the media gave an account of what happened when the operatives showed up to apprehend her son.

Adenta Kumi's mother over the arrest of her son. Phoot credit: @Channel One TV/Facebook, @Alfred Kumi/Facebook

She lamented that her son was not a troublesome person who would refuse to honour an invitation for questioning; hence was astonished by the modus operandi adopted by the national security operatives.

“After coming to meet an elderly woman at home, you could have at least informed me of what my son had done. Also, Kumi is not troublesome, nor can he flee.”

“If he has done something, just invite him. Has he killed someone? He has not killed anyone; he has not robbed anyone."

The elderly woman concluded by asking if her son’s arrest was an attempt to suppress free speech in the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh