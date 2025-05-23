An old video of Ghanaian politician, Chairman Wontumi flaunting pure gold has popped up following the recent National Security raid at his home

In the video, the staunch NPP member was seen with about seven pieces of gold bar in his hand and boasting about being among wealthy Ghanaians

The old footage has people expressing mixed reactions in the comments section, as many criticised him while others sympathised with him

Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has captivated Ghanaians with an old video of him flaunting pure gold.

The staunch politician was captured in a footage displaying over seven pure gold bars during a live appearance on his television station, Wontumi TV.

In the video, Chairman Wontumi boasted about his wealth, claiming that the gold bars he flaunted were evidence of his opulence.

Chairman Wontumi is arguably one of the richest Ghanaians in the country. He is a well-known businessman with interests across multiple sectors, inclduing mining, media, real estate, etc. He once boasted of having the means of buying the Chelsea Football Club.

The Akonta Mining Limited, a gold mining company which operates in Ghana’s Western North Region is perhaps his most high-profile business.

Despite fetching him so much wealth, Akonta Mining has been embroiled in controversy, especially around alleged illegal mining in forest reserves, which led to a recent government directive for license revocation.

Subsequently, a National Security raid was carried out at Chairman Wontumi's residence on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Watch the video of the Chairman Wontumi flaunting the gold bars below:

It was unclear what prompted the action by the National Security Operatives, however, a distraught Chairman Wontumi appeared on Wontumi TV to express displeasure over the exercise.

He accused the current administration of persecuting him for no fault of his.

