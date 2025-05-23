Chairman Wontumi is trending in the wake of an attempt by National Security operatives to arrest him

In an interview, he called on President John Mahama to intervene and call persons working for him to order

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on his appeal

Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has sparked reactions after he called on President John Mahama for help.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Asempa FM’s Facebook page on Friday, May 23, Chairman Wontumi, speaking in an interview on Ekosii Sen, an afternoon political show, bemoaned the latest action of the National Security.

Narrating what transpired when the operatives arrived at his house seeking to apprehend him, Wontumi stated that his decision not to allow them entry into his premises was because he feared they had an ulterior motive.

He then expressed astonishment that armed security personnel were sent to apprehend him.

At that point, the outspoken NPP chairman, in a low tone and calm voice, called on President Mahama to intervene and reprimand persons working for him.

He also opened up on his preparedness to travel to Accra to meet with the National Security operatives on Monday, May 26, 2025.

"Wontumi is not someone who is hard to find. Wontumi is not someone who would disobey a court order, so why are they doing this? I will plead with my master, Mahama, that he should speak with the people working for him," he said in the interview.

He made the remarks after National Security operatives stormed his house on Friday, May 23, 2025.

National Security Operatives storm Wontumi's house

Social media was sent into a frenzy after videos began circulating online of a combined team of National Security operatives and police officers stationed outside Chairman Wontumi’s house on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Already, the government had announced the revocation of Akonta Mining’s license after it was accused of illegal mining in April, with some Civil Society Organisations calling for the company to be prosecuted.

The video of Chairman Wontumi appealing to President Mahama has generated a lot of reactions at the time of writing the report.

Reactions to Chairman Wontumi's appeal

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video expressed vaird opinions on the attempt to arrest Chairman Wontumi.

Yahaya J Mustapha Yjm stated:

"But I thought you said you're the governor of the Ashanti Region and you control the region oh."

Reu Rubben reacted:

"Sell the gold you were displaying on TV."

Emmanuel Narh Avinu Avinu opined:

"John mahama himself is behind what is happening, everything has an end. Their time will reach and they will go. Chairman Wontumi refutes claims of galamsey involvement."

Wontumi denies involvement in galamsey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi rubbished claims by the government regarding his involvement in illegal mining.

Setting the records straight, the NPP bigwig denied any wrongdoing, adding that claims suggesting he’d been mining in the Samreboi enclave were false.

The company is meanwhile in court challenging the decision to revoke its mining license

Source: YEN.com.gh