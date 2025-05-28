A taxi driver at UPSA Junction has sparked outrage after driving a passenger back to the taxi rank over her refusal to pay the old fare

A viral video shows the heated confrontation between the two as the female passenger recorded the incident, accusing UPSA taxi drivers of failing to adhere to the fare reduction directive

The public reacted strongly online, slamming the driver's actions and calling out his hypocrisy while issuing warnings to like-minded individuals

A tense confrontation between a taxi rank driver and his passenger occurred after the former drove the latter from her destination back to the pickup point after she refused to pay the old fare.

Many Ghanaians had reported similar occurrences, but with tro-tro bus drivers who claimed that the spare parts dealers are the ones refusing to lower the price since the dollar dropped. This claim has, however, been debunked by a recognised spare parts dealer.

YEN.com.gh had reported that, following a decline in fuel prices and appreciation of the Ghana cedi against major trading currencies like the dollar, the GPRTU directed all drivers to reduce their transport fares by 15%.

Now, this particular taxi rank driver refused to follow such a directive, insisting that he would stick to the old transport fee.

Before the intense argument with the female passenger, the driver had already taken her to her destination. Upon payment of the fee, the passenger hoped to pay the new fee as per the directive, but the taxi driver bluntly refused to accept it.

Wasting no time, the driver took her back to the pickup point; the taxi rank, where the argument continued.

The passenger immediately pulled out her phone and recorded the altercation with the taxi driver at the rank.

She could be heard reporting how the UPSA taxi rank drivers had all refused to reduce the transport prices.

In the video, she said:

"This is happening at the UPSA. They have decided not to reduce the prices and the drivers are misbehaving here. This is going to go wherever it has to go. You will see your name in accra."

The drivers at the rank could be heard saying they will never agree to reduce the price.

Watch the video of the driver arguing with the passenger below:

Reactions to taxi driver-passenger confrontation over fare

YEN.com.gh gathered reactions from Ghanaians who decided to weigh in on the topic as transport operators continue to dominate headlines over confrontations with passengers triggered by disagreements over the 15 per cent reduction directive.

@TheAtiila wrote:

"So he drove the passenger all the way back?? Eiiii koo bibiniii"

@Caessar_7 agreed:

"People have to be arrested for refusing to obey government directives..What kinda hypocrite life is that?"

@MarfoAmoakoChr1 commented:

"Nkwasiasem, if it were 15% increment, would he have driven her back to the taxi rank?

Drivers justify old fare over high price

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ghanaian drivers, after facing backlash, came out to voice their issues.

The drivers claimed they are still charging the old price because spare parts dealers had refused to also bring down their prices of goods.

They argue that though the price of fuel decreased, the costs of spare parts, maintenance, and other operational expenses were still on the high side.

