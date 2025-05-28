Fans of Chelsea and Real Betis were involved in a brawl ahead of the Conference League final

Polish police had to intervene to prevent the situation from escalating further on the eve of Wednesday's final

Chelsea have been tipped as favourites by a supercomputer, which accurately predicted the Europa League winners

Tensions boiled over in Wrocław on the eve of what should have been a festive build-up to the UEFA Conference League final between Chelsea and Real Betis.

Instead of chants and colours filling the streets, parts of the city centre were left littered with broken glass, overturned chairs, and shaken residents after violent clashes erupted between rival fans.

Polish riot police officers secure an area following clashes between Chelsea and Real Betis fans. Photo by Sergei Gapon.

Real Betis and Chelsea fans clash

The disturbance flared up around 8:00 PM local time in one of Wrocław’s bustling public squares.

What began as banter between opposing supporters quickly escalated into a full-blown street fight.

Videos circulating online show bottles, glasses, and even furniture flying through the air as fists follow words. It wasn’t long before law enforcement had to step in.

According to Estadio Deportivo, several businesses, including bars, local shops, and pharmacies, suffered damage in the scuffle.

With the situation spiralling, police were forced to deploy pepper spray to restore some semblance of order.

And while the authorities managed to contain the violence swiftly, the city’s image took a significant hit in the process.

As night fell, it became clear the unrest hadn’t been a one-off incident.

Police were later seen in full anti-riot gear, moving through the streets of central Wrocław to prevent further flare-ups.

Football Espana noted that tensions remained high into the night, with scattered altercations continuing into the early hours.

A replica of the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy is seen on a stage at a Fan Festival in Wroclaw. Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski - UEFA.

Polish police react to clash between Real Betis and Chelsea fans

In response, the Provincial Police Headquarters issued a statement, quoted by the Daily Mail, assuring the public that quick action prevented the clashes from escalating further:

"The uniformed officers reacted immediately after the incident, which resulted in no further escalation of the conflict or negative behaviour," the statement read.

"The fans scattered in different directions, and currently, the police officers of the criminal division are conducting activities aimed at identifying them."

Chelsea, Betis ready to battle on the pitch

While scenes off the field raised eyebrows, the focus now shifts to the Tarczyński Arena, where Chelsea and Real Betis will contest the final on Wednesday, May 28.

The Blues are looking to wrap up their season with a major milestone, which would be their first silverware under Enzo Maresca.

On the other hand, Betis, under the experienced guidance of Manuel Pellegrini, are hunting their first ever European trophy.

The Spaniards have battled through a demanding route to Wrocław and now stand just one game away from history.

Real Betis vs Chelsea: Supercomputer predicts Conference League winner

In a related update, YEN.com.gh reported that a supercomputer has forecasted the likely outcome of the Conference League final scheduled for today, May 27, 2025.

The AI-powered model gives Chelsea a slight edge, rating their chances of clinching the trophy in regulation time at 51.1%.

