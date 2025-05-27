Ghanaian drivers charging old transport fares have explained why they have refused to reduce the old fares in line with the government and GPRTU's directive.

In a video, they blamed Ghanaian traders for their actions, stating that they feel cheated since traders haven't reduced the prices of their goods.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) recently instructed its members to apply a 15% reduction in transport fares, but some commercial drivers remain adamant and have refused to comply with the directive.

The GPRTU's directive, effective May 24, 2025, aimed to pass on the benefits of declining fuel prices to commuters.

Fuel prices have seen significant reductions, with petrol now selling at GH¢13.32 per litre and diesel at GH¢13.91, marking the seventh consecutive price drop since February 2025.

However, drivers argue that while fuel prices have decreased, the costs of spare parts, maintenance, and other operational expenses remain high.

They contend that traders have not reduced the prices of goods, making it challenging for them to lower transport fares without incurring losses.

This stance has led to tensions between drivers and passengers. In Accra, for instance, a driver reportedly returned passengers to the terminal mid-journey after a disagreement over the fare, highlighting the growing friction over fare adjustments.

