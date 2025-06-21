Otumfuo's Son Pulls Up For Graduation In Rolls-Royce, Gets Pampered At Event, Video Evokes Joy
- A video showing the moment Otumfuo arrived for his graduation has turned heads on social media
- The young man was ushered into the auditorium by cultural dancers, after which he briefly interacted with friends and took pictures with them
- Many people who took to the comments section of the video have congratulated him on his achievement
The young son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, has become the envy of many people as videos of his graduation ceremony went viral.
This comes as he arrived for his graduation at the DPS International, a plush private school in Accra, in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Upon arrival, he was given a warm reception as he was met by cultural dancers.
Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, who was neatly dressed in a nice suit, was led to the auditorium for the graduation ceremony amidst dancing and drumming.
The video then showed the moment he was spotted in a joyous mood, having a conversation with his mates before proceeding to take pictures.
Another video making rounds showed the adorable moment the son of the Asante King was seen having his suit checked after dressing up, where he was then ushered into the plush vehicle and driven off.
Otumfuo arrives in Accra for his son's graduation
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, arrived in Accra on Saturday, June 21, 2025, to attend the graduation of his son.
The King arrived on the private jet of businessman Ibrahim Mahama, as he received a welcome befitting his status.
The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the adorable moment the Asante King got off the plane and exchanged pleasantries with the ground crew at the airport and some persons who were awaiting his arrival.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 70 comments.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians congratulate Otumfuo's son
Social media users who took to the comments section of the video congratulated the son of the king for his accomplishment.
Machete Cloud added:
"It’s the way he switches moods so swiftly lol."
AfroVibes commented:
"Is Asante no longer matrilineal? Why show the king's son so much? It's becoming suspicious."
Maame_Ama added:
"So handsome, so humble, so composed! Piaaawwww Oheneba."
Papa Kwabena added:
"And the thing is, it is not his fault he comes from a rich family."
Kojobright.01 said:
"Okatakyie Afrifa say make I ask you say wey work you do before you dey sit for Rolls-Royce inside."
Source: YEN.com.gh
