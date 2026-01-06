Appiah Stadium's dramatic welcome for the Asantehene at the police headquarters on January 6 captivated social media and sparked controversy

Controversial political commentator, Appiah Stadium, stirred reactions on social media after giving the Asantehene a royal welcome to the Police Headquarters in Accra.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited the Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service at Ridge on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

The visit was to discuss several policy issues and was seen as a confirmation of the Asantehene’s confidence in the leadership of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohunu.

Appiah Stadium meets Otumfuo’s convoy

Before the Asantehene’s arrival, anticipation had built up at the Police headquarters, with the place beautifully decorated to welcome the monarch.

The Asantehene’s convoy eventually arrived in a beautiful show of force.

As the cars approached the entrance of the Police headquarters, Appiah Stadium emerged from nowhere and ran before Otumfuo’s vehicle.

Holding the flag of the Ashanti Kingdom, he showered praises and appellations on the King as he led the convoy on foot to enter its destination.

The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium is below.

