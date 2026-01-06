Appiah Stadium Leads Asantehene’s Convoy on Foot at Police Headquarters in Accra
- Appiah Stadium's dramatic welcome for the Asantehene at the police headquarters on January 6 captivated social media and sparked controversy
- The Asantehene visited the police headquarters in a symbolic move that confirms confidence in Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohunu
- Anticipation soared at Police headquarters as the monarch's convoy made a magnificent entrance, led by the controversial political commentator
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Controversial political commentator, Appiah Stadium, stirred reactions on social media after giving the Asantehene a royal welcome to the Police Headquarters in Accra.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited the Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service at Ridge on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.
The visit was to discuss several policy issues and was seen as a confirmation of the Asantehene’s confidence in the leadership of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohunu.
Appiah Stadium meets Otumfuo’s convoy
Before the Asantehene’s arrival, anticipation had built up at the Police headquarters, with the place beautifully decorated to welcome the monarch.
The Asantehene’s convoy eventually arrived in a beautiful show of force.
As the cars approached the entrance of the Police headquarters, Appiah Stadium emerged from nowhere and ran before Otumfuo’s vehicle.
Holding the flag of the Ashanti Kingdom, he showered praises and appellations on the King as he led the convoy on foot to enter its destination.
The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium is below.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh