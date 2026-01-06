Counsellor Lutterodt has sparked fresh controversy after predicting doom for popular rapper Medikal, if he marries his girlfriend, pop singer Eazzy

Medikal and Eazzy welcomed their first child together in October 2025, months after rapper publicly confirmed he was dating once again after his failed marriage

Counsellor Lutterodt's doom prophesy for Medikal arrived weeks after he was celebrated for accurately predicting the end of Nana Ama McBrown's marriage years in advance

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial Ghanaian relationship counsellor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, has stirred controversy on social media after sharing a doom prediction about rapper Medikal and his girlfriend, Eazzy.

Counsellor Lutterodt warns Medikal against getting married to Eazzy after they welcomed their first child together. Image credit: @adomtv, @eazzyfirstlady

Source: Instagram

Popular Ghanaian artist Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, and his girlfriend, Mildred Ashong, popularly known as Eazzy, welcomed their first child together on Friday, October 17, 2025.

Medikal announced the good news on Instagram, sharing the first images of the child, his second, with the public.

Splitting the images into multiple slides, the first one showed him sitting on a hospital bed in a room decorated with many balloons as he held the baby in his arms, wearing his customary face mask.

Another slide showed a video of him rocking the newly born baby, while the others showed different moments of him.

"Welcome to Planet Earth, @space_frimpong. Daddy loves you, son ❤️," he captioned the post.

Medikal and Eazzy sparked dating rumours after the end of his marriage to actress Fella Makafui, but neither acknowledged the validity of the claims.

In July 2025, Medikal finally confirmed the rumours and discussed the possibility of getting married for the second time.

Below is an Instagram video of Medikal speaking about his relationship with Eazzy.

Counsellor Lutterodt predicts doom for Medikal’s marriage

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of Adom TV on Tuesday, January 6, 2025, Counsellor Lutterodt warned Medikal that he faced another failed marriage if he got married to Eazzy.

The controversial man of God said there were certain things Medikal needed to do after the failure of his first marriage, which he hadn’t done.

“I heard Eazzy and Medikal welcomed a child together. I want to warn him, if he gets married to her, the marriage will not last. Because there are certain things he has to do that have yet to be done.

“If he wants to date her and continue having children, that is fine. But the moment he makes a mistake and gets married to her, their relationship will be destroyed,” he said.

The counsellor refused to disclose the mysterious action Medikal needed to take and instead encouraged the young rapper to reach out to him.

The prediction arrived weeks after Counsellor Lutterodt trended on social media for accurately predicting the end of actress Nana Ama McBrown’s marriage

The Instagram video is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh