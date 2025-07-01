Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson treated a Muslim cleric slightly differently from his colleague bishops and other Christian leaders

This happened after Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson arrived at the State House for the maiden National Day of Prayer event

The brief heartwarming moment of the Ghanaian priest who was tipped to be pope has garnered traction online

Ghanaian priest Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson has courted attention after his encounter with a Muslim cleric in Ghana during the National Day of Prayer event surfaced online.

Cardinal Turkson caught up with the clergy shortly after his arrival at the national event, which brought together scores of Ghana's top Islamic and Christian leaders.

Ghana's National Day of Prayer, held on July 1, was an initiative by President John Dramani Mahama to urge Ghanaians to reflect and thank God for His goodness and mercies toward the nation.

It was a special promise from the president after he won the 2024 elections and was sworn into the highest office.

The president specially tapped the Vatican cardinal to lead this year's edition, themed "Reset, Reflect, and Renew for National Prosperity."

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the cardinal was seen with several of his Christian clergy colleagues, including Father Andrew Campbell, an Irish-Ghanaian catholic missionary and the former parish priest of Christ the King, Accra.

Cardinal Turkson extended a handshake to the guests present at the event, but changed his reception when he encountered a Muslim cleric at the event.

On seeing the Muslim cleric, the renowned Vatican priest pulled the Muslim cleric in for a warm hug and exchange of pleasantries.

The heartwarming moment underscored Cardinal Turkson's tolerance of other religions and impeccable profile, which put him in pole position to become the pope during the recent conclave.

Cardinal Turkson's beliefs focus on social justice, human development, and interfaith dialogue, with a strong emphasis on the connection between faith and the environment.

He is known to be a strong advocate for the poor, world peace, and dialogue between different faiths, particularly Christianity and Islam.

Cardinal Turkson's moments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Cardinal Turkson's profound moments with religious leaders in public.

NESTA Nii Osa Nuhu said:

"Ghana the only country where Muslims and Christians lives eat and inter marry in peace and harmony 😍."

GENERAL ONOWU noted:

"All eyes on you our most Reverend Cardinal Turkson 🤩🌹❤️🙏. We love you ❣️."

Highest_07😎©️✝️ remarked:

"Ghana our Pope."

KwakuBlood shared:

"He shook almost everyone, including his fellow Bishops but hugged the Muslim brother. The level of religious tolerance in Ghana is simply unmatched."

Traditionalist fight for their inclusion on National Prayer Day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Africa Development Council had challenged the exclusion of Ghana’s traditional religions from the maiden National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.

The council raised several concerns about the National Prayer Day, urging President John Dramani Mahama to reconsider the new holiday's focus on Islam and Christianity.

The council to diverse religions beyond Christianity and Islam, and must therefore recognise other traditionalists.

