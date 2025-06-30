The Africa Development Council is concerned with the sidelining of traditional religious practices from the National Day of Prayer

The council has urged President John Dramani Mahama to ensure the day of prayer is more inclusive

The Africa Development Council maintained that traditional authorities have long served as pillars of Ghana’s unity

The Africa Development Council has questioned the exclusion of Ghana’s traditional religious practices from the maiden National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving set for July 1.

The council said better inclusion was needed to ensure national cohesion.

The Africa Development Council wants President John Mahama to consider traditional religions for the national day of prayer

It noted the country’s diverse religious landscape, emphasising that Ghana spans beyond Christianity and Islam.

“Ghana does not consist of only Christian and Muslim faiths. Even though statistics might have shown that the majority of Ghana’s population is of Christian faith, in reality, traditional faith permeates both Christian and Muslim communities across the country."

“The role of the national council of chiefs, the Traditional Healers Association, and others is of crucial importance in nation building."

The council argued that traditional authorities have long served as pillars of Ghana’s unity and progress and urged a more inclusive handling of the day of prayer.

It also urged President John Mahama to mandate the inclusion of traditional prayers at the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.

Promise of extra holiday to muslims

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama previously promised and delivered Muslims an additional Eid holiday if he became president.

Making the promise for the first time when he was the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, the president said he wanted Muslims to enjoy the Eid holidays at the end of Ramadan.

His promise was in response to concerns that the Muslim community members cannot enjoy the Eid holiday at the end of Ramadan.

He added that they would remove one other holiday to ensure Ghana has the same number of public holidays annually.

