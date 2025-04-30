President John Mahama has disclosed that he has not received any salary since returning to office four months ago

He made this known while launching the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, pledging six months’ salary to support the cause

Private institutions and dignitaries, including MPS, also donated, with Alhaji Seidu Agongo contributing GH¢500,000.

Ghana’s president, John Dramani Mahama, has revealed that he has not received any salary since returning to power about four months ago.

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF), also known as Mahama Cares, the president disclosed that he has not been paid since assuming office as the head of state.

“I’ve not been paid yet. They say the Accountant General is still doing something,” he stated.

President Mahama made this revelation at the launch of the GMFT, which was held at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra.

He urged private organisations to allocate part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) budget towards supporting the Mahama Cares Fund.

“Professor Aryeetey, a doctor on pensions, has donated $1,000 (GH¢14,240.30), and so that should encourage all of us and the corporate institutions to do even better,” he said.

Following his announcement, several dignitaries, including Members of Parliament and Ministers of State present at the event, also donated to the fund.

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Alhaji Seidu Agongo donated GH¢500,000 to the Mahama Cares Fund.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF)

The GMTF is intended to provide financial assistance to persons suffering from chronic illnesses such as kidney failure, cancer, and heart conditions.

It was officially launched on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC). The Mahama Cares initiative is a fulfilled campaign promise by the president.

During the campaign ahead of the December 7, 2025, general elections, then-candidate John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) pledged to set up the GMTF if elected.

Mahama commended for introducing GMFT

Many social media users have commended President Mahama for establishing the Ghana Medical Trust Fund.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the reactions below:

@Memunatu Issaka said:

"God bless you abundantly and protect you against all evils."

@Akyeamehene also said:

"His words are his deeds and his deeds are his God ..#JDMcare."

@CAPO 1 commented:

"Oh mahama i don't know what to say. All I have for u is a blessing from God to u n long live."

Mahama donates salary to GMFT

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama donated six months of his salary to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund.

A January 2025 report by Ghanaweb indicated that the President of Ghana is paid GH¢934,800 per month, excluding other benefits and allowances such as housing, transport, health insurance, and security.

This means that President Mahama pledged to donate GH¢5,608,800 to the fund.

Many who came across the video thronged the comment section to commend the President.

