Dr Joseph Opare, a popular businessman based in Suhum, has been involved in a fatal accident, causing great damage to his vehicle

However, Dr Opare, also known as Nana Birdman, escaped unscathed in videos of the incident that have surfaced on social media

Netizens were heartbroken over the accident and have expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

A popular Ghanaian gold dealer has been involved in a fatal accident, leading to the loss of his multimillion-dollar Brabus G-Wagon.

The Suhum-based businessman, known as Dr Joseph Opare, aka Nana Birdman, recently crashed the vehicle into a forest.

Popular Suhum-based gold dealer loses his G-Wagon in fatal crash. Image source: Sika Official

It is unclear what caused the accident; however, a video showing the aftermath of the incident broke the hearts of many people on social media.

Nana Birdman's G-Wagon had been badly crashed, overturned in the bush, with its parts severely damaged.

Fortunately, Nana Birdman, who, according to a post on Sika Official's X page, is a gold dealer, escaped the incident unscathed.

Several people were captured at the accident scene trying to assess the situation and offer help to the popular businessman.

The Brabus G-Wagon is a high-performance, ultra-luxury upgrade of the Mercedes-AMG G63. It boasts up to 900 horsepower and is priced between $400,000 and $1.4 million, depending on the model and customisation.

Watch the video of Nana Birdman's car crash below:

