Phillipa Frimpong, aka Yaa Baby, the 20-year-old girl who was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend, GHKobby, has been buried

Emotional scenes from Apatrapa, Kumasi, where GH Kobby's late girlfriend's funeral was held, have surfaced on social media

She was an only child of her parents, and her bereaved mother couldn't hide her tears as she sorrowfully paid her last respects

On Jul 5, 2025, family, friends and sympathisers of Yaa Baby, GH Kobby's girlfriend, who was recently fatally killed, gathered in Kumasi for her funeral. It was a heartwrenching scene as her mother mourned and paid her last respects at the funeral.

Yaa Baby's mother mourns at her funeral held on July 5, 2025, in Kumasi. Photo source: giantblackgirl, PoleenoMultimedia

Source: TikTok

Yaa Baby's funeral was held at the Mount Hermon School Park, Apatrapa. It was a sorrowful event as her loved ones and young friends mourned the young girl whose life was cut short after a shooting accident in June this year.

Yaa Baby was an only child of her mother. The bereaved woman was spotted at the funeral clad in a white mourning cloth, different from all the other mourners who wore either black or red.

It's unclear why Yaa Baby's mother wore white. In Ghana, mourners wear different types of African prints to convey their moods and at funerals.

Reports indicate that the white funeral cloth of Yaa Baby's mother is named Mahwehɛ papa bi abɔ; to wit, my beautiful mirror is broken," was preferred because of the deceased's young age.

Yaa Baby would have been 21 in a few days, as per reports given by her relatives after her death.

In her mourning attire, the woman was seen visibly crying her heart out with a man believed to be Yaa Baby's father beside her.

Sympathisers often came and knelt before her, trying fruitlessly to ease the bereaved mother's pain.

Yaa Baby's mother was one of the first people to go near her mortal remains as the hearse prepared to head for the cemetery.

The woman's grieving moments have thrown scores of netizens following the events unfolding after Yaa Baby's death into the gloom, especially after getting to realise the striking resemblance between them.

Netizens mourn Yaa Baby's death

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to the scenes from Yaa Baby's funeral held in Kumasi on July 5.

Lucas de Melo said:

"This woman has lost her twinnie. See how they look alike. Yaa whyyyyy😭😭😭😭."

Ms🇺🇸💞Afia❤️🫂 wrote:

"She resembles the mother paaa ooo hmmm😭😭😭😭😭😭."

Nanayaa Joan remarked:

"May death never be de reason why others go fi know we dey🥺💔🙏,s3 Yaa 3nwu aaa anka me mpo mennim noh da💔.

Dorcas Pokuaa anokye noted:

Sadash💕added:

"Yaa baby you have really worried your mum😩😩😩😩."

Yaa Baby's mother says her daughter called her 30 minutes before hearing news of her death. Image credit: @ghpage, @yaababe611

Source: TikTok

Yaa Baby's mother speaks on daughter's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaa Baby's mother had recounted her last moments with her daughter in a video.

She explained that she usually called her daughter every morning to check on her, and the act had become a ritual.

On Tuesday, June 10, Yaa Baby’s mother said she did not call her daughter but rather received a call from her around noon. She recalled her daughter instructed her to take delivery of a package that would be brought to her address.

The news of Yaa Baby's death came shortly after the call.

Source: YEN.com.gh