A group of mourners attending the burial of influencer GH Kobby's deceased lover, Yaa Baby, has been involved in an accident.

The sad incident reportedly happened at the ITP junction in Kumasi, when the group were on their way to bury Yaa Baby at the cemetery.

Mourners attending Yaa Baby's funeral on July 5, 2025, were reportedly involved in an accident. Image source: GH Trends

A video captured before the accident shows the group packed into a pickup vehicle and ready to set off. They were all in black or red attire.

Another video of the accident, which surfaced online, shows the pickup truck overturned, with some survivors rushing out while others, unable to move, were assisted by bystanders.

Yaa Baby passes away, breaking hearts

Yaa Baby, GH Kobby's girlfriend, was accidentally shot on June 10, 2025. She passed away as a result of the incident.

Multiple reports indicated that Yaa Baby was shot in the left arm after Kobby retrieved a gun from his luxurious car to fire warning shots in the air.

He reportedly rushed the lady to St. Mathias Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving.

The young man and two of his friends who were with him during the incident were arrested and kept in custody until recently, when one of the two friends, popularly known as Obolo, was released.

Watch the video of the victims before the accident below:

Details of Yaa Baby's funeral soon emerged, with her family indicating that she would be buried on July 5, 2025.

Unfortunately, another tragedy has occurred at the funeral of the influencer's deceased girlfriend. According to unconfirmed reports, four people passed away in the accident.

Watch the video of the accident involving persons attending Yaa Baby's funeral below:

Yaa Baby's family weep at her funeral

It was a solemn moment at the funeral of Yaa Baby when her family, friends and loved ones gathered to pay their last respects to her. Her mother was unconsolable at the event despite efforts to ease the pain of losing her beloved daughter.

