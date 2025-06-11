GH Kobby has been arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend, Philipa Yaa Baby, accidentally at Seker in Yeji on Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The social media personality reportedly shot his girlfriend in the left arm after he retrieved a gun from his luxurious car to fire warning shots

GH Kobby's two male friends were also arrested by the police to assist with investigations into the matter

Ghanaian social media personality Hayford Boateng, popularly known as GH Kobby, has been arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend, Philipa Yaa Baby, popularly known as Shuga.

The socialite and his two friends, Kojo Emmanuel and Michael Kabutey, were reportedly taken into police custody on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, after the unfortunate incident at Seker in Yeji, the capital of the Pru East District of the Bono East Region in Ghana.

Multiple reports indicated that GH Kobby accidentally shot his girlfriend in the left arm after he retrieved a gun from his luxurious car to fire warning shots in the air. He reportedly rushed the lady to St. Martin’s Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving

The social media personality, Philipa, and the other two men had travelled to a local community in Yeji after attending the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's funeral rites before the unfortunate shooting incident happened.

In an interaction with some media personnel, an alleged Assemblyman shared that the couple and the other two male associates had visited a house and were spotted enjoying a meal and having drinks. Kobby reportedly then went to his car to retrieve the gun and began loading it with bullets.

He noted that a bystander questioned him about his decision to pull out a gun while they were peacefully eating before hearing a loud gunshot, which eventually claimed Philipa's life.

Reports indicated that the police retrieved an assault rifle from GH Kobby's car and had begun investigations into the shooting incident. The late Philipa's remains have also been deposited at the morgue.

Footage of the socialite and his friend in custody at the police station has also emerged on social media.

Ghanaians react to GH Kobby's arrest

The news of GH Kobby's arrest and Philipa's demise triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

BB commented:

"If the lady is alive, the guys will be released, but if the lady is dead, hmmm, it's a big case...🙏🏾."

Ofosua said:

"Look at the way he’s busy on his phone 😢. Mote ha se it’s mistake 😢."

Mary Moore commented:

"I pray the lady gets justice, may her soul rest in peace. It is so sad 💔💔."

kumasifashionhub said:

"These are some reasons why if I’m dating you and I notice you have a gun, I will just run for my life because eiii."

Akua Papabi commented:

"I wish it was a prank like Shuga you don’t deserve this 😭😭😭😭."

Police arrest Beverly Afaglo's robbery incident suspect

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the police arrested the suspect who allegedly robbed Beverly Afaglo's Shawarma shop several months ago.

The popular actress shared that the police had begun their investigations and that her two former employees, whom she suspected of being the thief's accomplices, had been exonerated.

Beverly Afaglo thanked Ghanaians for providing her and the police with information about the suspect's hideout.

