TikTok star Philipa Yaa Baby tragically died after allegedly being shot accidentally by her boyfriend, GH Kobby, during a recreational trip to Seker in Yeji

Yaa Baby’s mother has shared in an interview that she received a call from her daughter about 30 minutes before she was informed of her death

She also shared other details about her relationship with her daughter, sparking reactions from social media users about a lack of discipline among the youth

Philipa Yaa Baby, a Ghanaian TikTok creator killed after accidentally being shot by her boyfriend, GH Kobby, spoke to her mother about 30 minutes before her death was confirmed.

Yaa Baby's mother says her daughter called her 30 minutes before hearing news of her death. Image credit: @ghpage, @yaababe611

Source: TikTok

Her weeping mother shared the contents of their final conversation in an interview with Ghanaian media outlet GH Page.

She stated her firm belief that the call was from her daughter’s ghost.

Popular Ghanaian social media personality, Hayford Boateng, popularly known as GH Kobby, was arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend at Seker in Yeji on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

The couple and two friends identified as Kojo Emmanuel and Michael Kabutey had visited the area for some recreational activities after attending the ongoing funeral of the Mamponghene, Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II, in Kumasi.

Their vacation time became deadly when GH Kobby retrieved a gun from his car to fire warning shots, which accidentally struck his girlfriend.

She was rushed to St Martin’s Hospital, where she passed away.

Yaa Baby’s mother speaks on daughter's death

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the mother of the deceased, Philipa Yaa Baby, narrated the details of their final conversation.

She explained that she usually called her daughter every morning to check on her, and the act had become a ritual.

On Tuesday, Yaa Baby’s mother said she did not call her daughter but rather received a call from her around noon.

Ghanaian Snapchat influencer, GH Kobby, allegedly shoots his girlfriend, Yaa Baby accidentally. Image credit: @ghkobby3, @yaababe611, @kwadwochilla

Source: TikTok

She recalled her daughter instructed her to take delivery of a package that would be brought to her address.

Immediately following the call, Yaa Baby’s mother received another call that informed her of her daughter’s passing.

She expressed her disbelief in the information, but later found out that it was true.

The video of Yaa Baby’s mother is below.

GH Kobby’s arrest has stirred numerous conversations on social media.

Ghanaians called their behaviour into question after certain videos of their time in Yeji surfaced online.

In one video, Yaa Baby and a friend were seen playing around with the pump-action gun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Yaa Baby’s mother’s interview stirs reactions

Ghanaians shared their opinions on the video of Yaa Baby’s mother weeping and recalling her final conversation with her daughter.

Berries said:

"I'm sorry to say this, some lifestyles attract predicament."

🦋djabhakie💫❤️✨ wrote:

"Errrrr, thank God that some of us have strict parents ooo😭😭😭😭😭"

Kaakyire Nuella🥰❤️❤️ commented:

"Ahiafo) ma ne £san!😢. Awww Awurade nhye wo den wai mama💔😭"

Ephya Nilsa said:

"Sometimes we shouldn't blame the parents too. Some of these young girls are stubborn. When you talk to them, they don't listen."

bbyadwoa2 wrote:

"Wcnnim no b3n😒when you checked the girls vids it’s like she’s always with the boy."

🎀Momie🖤 Nat🫂 commented:

"Those accusing the mom for not controlling her child are not serious because our mothers train us well, just that we decide to be crazy and stubborn sometimes."

Yaa Baby’s sister speaks after sibling's death

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a woman claiming to be Yaa Baby’s sister, Richlove, spoke up following her tragic demise.

In an interview, she said that Yaa Baby had been with GH Kobby for over a week and that they had not spoken for a few days.

Other family members claimed that GH Kobby shot and killed their relative for ritual purposes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh