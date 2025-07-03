The husband of Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly known as Agradaa, has made his first public appearance after her jail sentence

Angel Kwame Asiamah was not his usual cheerful self in a video which has surfaced on social media

He looked sober and distressed in the now-viral video, breaking the hearts of many of the couple's online fans

Angel Kwame Asiamah, the husband of Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa, has surfaced after her arrest, saddening many Ghanaians.

Unlike his usual cheerful and proud demeanour, Angel Asiamah seemed visibly distressed, with his mood having completely changed.

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, the founder of Heaven Way Champion Church, was sentenced on July 3, 2025, to 15 years in jail with hard labour.

Agradaa was convicted after being found guilty of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences.

This is after Agradaa, a former traditional priestess turned evangelist, was found guilty of defrauding multiple victims through a 2022 televised broadcast in which she falsely claimed to possess spiritual powers capable of doubling money.

Her fraudulent promises led several individuals to surrender large sums of money in hopes of miraculous financial returns that were never delivered. She was whisked away in a police car after her trial on July 3.

Her supportive husband, Kwame Asiamah, was in court to support her. They were both optimistic of a positive outcome; however, their hopes were dashed after the court pronounced her sentence.

Angel Asiamah, who wore a white suit to her wife's trial, was disappointed and sad after the court proceedings, and it was evident on his face when he approached the police vehicle to speak to her.

Watch the video of Angel Asiamah's mood after Agradaa was sentenced to jail:

Agradaa's sentencing comes amid Empress Gifty's legal battle

Evangelist Mama Pat's sentencing comes amid her feud with Ghanaian musician Empress Gifty. The two have recently been entangled in a feud which started on social media after Hopeson Adorye, Empress Gifty's husband, launched an attack on the televangelist.

Empress took Agradaa to court for defamation, demanding GH¢ 20 million in compensation. The case is still ongoing, and a new sentence for Agradaa has been delivered.

Asiamah's looks after wife's sentence triggers reactions

The video of Angel Asiamah's appearance after his wife's sentence has got many netizens talking. While some were heartbroken, others jubilated in the comments section.

@Nana Afia wrote:

"Asiamah is still in suit at this emergency stage."

@Cindy Sackey wrote:

"How life can take a turn within a split second. Agradaa paa, the police woman was like….”y3n ko wai” when asked about her church members."

@Oli Via wrote:

"Our father who at in heaven, no be small thing dey happen for earth oo."

@Steven Cole wrote:

"Now dea Asiamah then the church girls dear🤣🤣🤣🤣 I no talk anything 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Boateng Isaac wrote:

"She go go open another branch for Prison wey Pentecost build."

@Queen Ama Priscy wrote:

"It's like she was handcuffed oo. Eeii Agrasco!"

@Obaapa Morable wrote:

"It’s like she knew she was going to jail, cuz she paa she Ddnt wear a wig!"

Agradaa's jail sentence confirms powerful prophecy

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a prophetic declaration a Ghanaian spiritualist made over a month ago about Agradaa has gone viral.

This comes after he prophesied that the traditional priestess turned Evangelist would be jailed before the year comes to an end if she fails to change her ways.

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the sentencing handed down to Agradaa.

