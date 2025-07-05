Grief engulfed the family and friends of Yaa Baby, the late girlfriend of popular influencer GH Kobby

Her family and friends who attended the funeral could not hold back their tears; however, Obolo was missing from the event

Netizens who saw the funeral scenes were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section

The final funeral rites of Yaa Baby, the late girlfriend of popular influencer GH Kobby, have been held.

Yaa Baby was buried on July 5, 2025, after her sad demise on June 10, 2025. Yaa Baby was accidentally shot by her boyfriend during a visit to Yeji.

GH Kobby and two friends who were in their company were arrested; however, one of the two, identified as Obolo, was later released.

A befitting burial has been held for the young lady, following her family's decision to bury her on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

It was a solemn moment as friends and loved ones gathered to pay their last respects. Yaa Baby's relatives and friends could not contain the pain of losing her.

Her mother wept bitterly and refused to be consoled despite efforts by other mourners to ease her pain. Some of Yaa Baby's friends were also seen dancing at the event.

Watch the video of Yaa Baby's mother below:

Obolo missing at Yaa Baby's funeral

GH Kobby was expected to be at the funeral of her beloved girlfriend; however, he couldn't make it because he was still in police custody.

Obolo also did not attend the funeral. He earlier expressed interest in attending and paying his last respects to Yaa Baby, but he stated clearly that he did not have the emotional willpower to go.

Watch sad scenes from Yaa Baby's funeral:

Regardless, Obolo took to his TikTok page to mourn the lover of his friend by making a video with a Ghanaian funeral song in the background.

Watch as Obolo mourns Yaa Baby despite his failure to attend her funeral:

