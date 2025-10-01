Ghanaian cleric, Apostle Adjei Nhyiraba said God showed him a vision after causing him to sleep on September 23

He described seeing a dead, oversized fish wrapped in Ghana's flag washed ashore during the strange vision

The prophet claimed a second vision showed crowds crying before warning that a global icon in Ghana may soon die

A Ghanaian Prophet, Dr Adjei Nhyiraba, has delivered a sombre prophecy concerning the nation and a well-known icon.

In a video spotted on TikTok, the staunch believer disclosed that God had caused him to sleep on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, where he received a bizarre, two-part vision.

Apostle Dr Adjei Nhyiraba detailed the vision that he believes foretold the death of a prominent Ghanaian figure.

Prophet discloses strange prophecy for Ghana

Narrating the vision, he claimed he was spiritually transported to the shores of Ghana, where he witnessed a 'very big fish' washed ashore and presumed dead. He explained that he had to go closer to the fish to find out if it was indeed dead.

The most striking detail of his vision, he explained, was that the dead fish was wrapped in the Ghanaian flag. Following the vision, he disclosed that he was shown a second vision.

According to him, in the second vision, he saw a large crowd of people gathered at the same shoreline, all of whom were weeping and wailing.

Apostle Nhyiraba interpreted these divine signs as a direct message about the nation's future. He concluded his message by stating the meaning of the vision.

In his words:

"A personality, a global icon, is going home again."

The prophecy, which carries a heavy tone, ended with a call to action for all believers. He suggested a period of intercession for the nation's prominent figures in light of the revelation.

Watch the video of Apostle Nhyiraba talking about his vision below:

