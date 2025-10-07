A Ghanaian security guard at Frimps Oil in Abesim-Dominase was killed by unknown assailants during his night duty

Police disclosed that the CCTV camera at the scene was deliberately turned away, leaving them no footage of the attack

The Bono Regional Police assured the public of justice and appealed for information to help arrest the perpetrators

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A security guard at Frimps Oil Company Ltd, located at Abesim-Dominase Junction in the Bono Region, has reportedly been killed by unknown assailants while on duty.

A security guard at Frimps Oil In the Bono Region loses his life to unknown assailants while on duty on October 5, 2025. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to reports from Ark FM, the ill-fated incident occurred on the night of Sunday, October 5, 2025, and has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Security guard murdered in Bono Region, Ghana

The report showed that the man was attacked and murdered by unknown assailants during his night shift.

Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that the attackers could have used a pestle to strike the victim, likely while he was asleep on a bench.

Police investigations also disclosed a disturbing detail about a CCTV camera positioned to monitor the environment.

It was said that the camera was deliberately turned away, leaving investigators without any footage of the attack.

The police have since appealed to the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Unknown assailants escape after murdering a security guard at Frimps Oil Company in the Bono Region on October 5, 2025. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As investigations continue, the Bono Regional Police Command has assured the public of its commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The identity of the victim, said to be in his 60s, has not been officially released pending notification of next of kin.

Still, the community is mourning the loss of a man dedicated to his duty, now a victim of a senseless act of violence.

The Assemblyman for the area confirmed the incident, stating that the attack is believed to have happened around 2:00 AM.

The police have taken the body for an autopsy.

Ghanaians react to Abesim-Dominase security man's death

The sad news prompted mourning and reflection among many Ghanaians who heard about the report on X. Some of the comments are below.

@andrew692633 commented:

"We have galamsay and insecurity problems in this country now. Know this and know peace."

@1realVeo stated:

"Pro killers. They killed an innocent man trying to feed his kids."

@highest007 wrote:

"If it's America, these killers will be apprehended using a device that will detect the person whose fingerprint is on the CCTV."

@Undeniably_nyc commented:

"Heartbreaking, couldn’t even watch the full video. I pray the perpetrators get caught. Prayers are up for his family and loved ones."

Family refuses to claim body over fee

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a family in Kwahu Behenase refused to claim the body of their late 52-year-old relative due to an autopsy fee dispute.

The deceased, who is suspected to have been murdered, reportedly remains at the mortuary as the family said they could only afford GH¢2,000 for the procedure.

The Nkawkaw District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Victor Kwakye, denied claims of a dispute, stating that the police requested no specific amount.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh