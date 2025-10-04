A disturbing incident at a Volta Region hospital sparked outrage after alleged negligence over unpaid medical bills emerged

A patient’s family reportedly carried her out in pain after staff allegedly refused treatment due to non-payment

The Ministry had not issued an official response, fuelling public frustration and mixed reactions on social media

A distressing incident at an unnamed hospital in the Volta Region has ignited widespread concern and calls for a thorough investigation into the alleged negligence by medical staff.

A disturbing incident of alleged negligence at a hospital in Volta Region sparks reactions.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh online, a family were captured in distress after they were reportedly forced to transfer their ill relative to another facility.

According to the report, there were claims that the hospital staff failed to provide adequate care while the patient was in distress, allegedly due to unpaid medical bills.

As could be seen in the video, a young man, who happens to be a close relative of the patient, was at the top of his voice, yelling at the staff for demanding money from them without treating his loved one.

The medical staff remained silent as they watched, seated, while the man shouted at the top of his voice. In frustration, the family took matters into their own hands, lifted the patient and took her out of the hospital while in excruciating pain.

As of now, the Ministry has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident, fueling further frustration among the public.

Reactions to alleged negligence at Region hospital

Social media platforms have been flooded with comments demanding accountability and a prompt response from the Ministry of Health. Some of the comments are below.

@thepowderguy1 commented:

"Ewes, forget it if they say they won’t treat you."

@Sweet_Maryama said:

"I am sure there are laws against negligence; medical personnel should be held responsible for any harm caused."

@nkrabea_kwame wrote:

"You CANNOT afford to be a poor man in a democracy."

@___Knorrtei commented:

"Them no pay you, sit at home. You come to work but no wan work. Licenced killers."

@BRICS_GH said:

"This incident is alarming and must not be ignored. No patient should be left without care in distress. We urge the Ministry of Health to investigate immediately and ensure accountability so that lives are protected and trust in our healthcare system is restored."

@_CarlMoney commented:

"Using emotions to judge health professionals is so unethical. Get your facts and judge. Too much emotions and castigations, who wouldn't care for a patient, and also people should understand how things are administratively done in the hospitals."

An unpaid nurse accuses Francis Asenso-Boakye of allegedly being dismissive of her pleas to him as nurses stage strike over delayed salaries.

Nurse shares conversation with Francis Asenso-Boakye

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that an unpaid nurse called out MP for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, for allegedly being dismissive of her concerns during a conversation with him.

The MP for Bantama immediately denied the allegations made by the unpaid nurse, calling them false, baseless, and politically motivated.

Ghanaians reacted to the protest, with some questioning the political motive behind the nurses' claims and the delayed payments.

