A tense confrontation occurred between two police officers and a soldier in Accra over a traffic incident

Eyewitnesses reported that the altercation escalated after a soldier allegedly ran over a police officer’s foot

Ghanaians reacted on social media, with some questioning professionalism and others making light of the situation

A tense confrontation between two police officers and a soldier nearly boiled over into a physical altercation in Accra.

A report suggested that the altercation occurred after the police officers levelled an allegation against the soldier (yet to be identified) of running over one of their colleagues' feet while driving during a wrongful overtaking manoeuvre.

Police officers and soldier confront each other

The confrontation, captured in a trending video, has reignited concerns about the professionalism and conduct of security personnel in Ghana.

A video captured the moment the soldier, dressed in his uniform, stood beside his car, engaging in a heated exchange with two police officers in dark uniforms.

As the altercation ensued, both parties raised their voices unprofessionally, with bystanders attempting to mediate the situation.

"Look at what the fellow did to me," the purportedly injured officer spoke out.

The soldier, however, maintained his innocence, insisting that the incident was a misunderstanding. Despite efforts by onlookers to de-escalate the situation, the tension remained intense, with both parties remaining steadfast in their positions.

This standoff attracted lots of onlookers in the capital.

Watch the heated confrontation in the video below:

Reactions to police officers and soldiers' confrontation

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Farmercist_1 stated:

"Civilians ensuring there is peace between peacekeepers. Joke country. 😂😂😂"

@nkay_LM commented:

"People are saying the police should act professionally. Chale, if they use a car to run over your leg, ah, are you sure you will be professional? If the police had run over the soldier's leg, do you think he would be professional too?"

@thepowderguy1 wrote:

"After this, soldier man go call ein squad make them Toh that police man lowkey. 🤣"

@Trappballs commented:

"Police Dey fight soldier. Civilian wan separation fight. 😂😂"

@CaptainKme said:

"Another police and soldier case. At this point, the government should organise a friendly fight for them."

@OdintaEko wrote:

"O blimey. 😲 A simple sorry would've rescued the situation. Now look. 😭Always pause before you speak. It'll save you from a lot of trouble.🙏🏾"

Soldiers and police clash at Accra Central

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a violent clash occurred between the police and Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on March 27, 2023, at the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters.

Eyewitnesses described the incident, which began when a police dispatch rider stopped a bullion van and its military guard, leading to heated exchanges and physical confrontation.

The situation escalated when military personnel called for reinforcement to release an arrested colleague, prompting more violence between the two security forces.

Despite the chaos, an intervention by a military colonel helped de-escalate the situation, and no major injuries were reported.

