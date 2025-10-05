Family Rejects Body of Murder Victim Over GH¢12,000 Autopsy Fee
- A family is upset over the purported autopsy fee they have to pay before taking the body of their relative from the police
- The family of the deceased is from Kwahu Behenase and has been engaging the Nkawkaw Police
- The Nkawkaw District Police Commander has downplayed the dispute and given another side of the story
A family in Kwahu Behenase refused to claim the body of their 52-year-old relative over an autopsy fee dispute.
The deceased is suspected of having, murdered.
His brother, Agya Noah, said the family was constrained financially and could only pay GH¢2,000
Adom News reported that this has led to a standoff with the Nkawkaw Police Command.
However, the Nkawkaw District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Victor Kwakye, denied the dispute.
"The family was informed about the requirement for an autopsy, but no specific amount was mentioned by the police."
Under Ghanaian law, an autopsy must be conducted before a deceased person's body can be released to the family.
Chief Superintendent Kwakye advised the family to negotiate directly with medical professionals to review the cost, given their financial difficulties.
