A Ghanaian woman went viral after sharing her first domestic flight from Accra to Wa, and reviewing her experience

She said the 1-hour, 20-minute journey was worth the cost and praised the airline for providing earplugs

Upon arrival, she gave viewers a tour of the small Wa airport, showing its modest arrival hall and short baggage carousel

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian woman has gone viral on social media after sharing her first-ever domestic flight from Accra to Wa in the Upper West Region.

A Ghanaian lady shares her first-time domestic flight journey to Wa. Photo credit: Foodiplomat. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Taking to her social media page, the lady shared a couple of videos detailing her experience at the Wa airport.

According to her, she was traveling to her hometown and decided to fly rather than endure the usual 12-hour road trip.

She flew with a commercial airline on the Accra-Wa route and disclosed that the journey was just 1 hour and 20 minutes.

She stated that she disliked flying with the particular airline because of ear discomfort; however, she expressed surprise and satisfaction after receiving free earplugs on board, something she had not experienced before with the airline.

“I hate flying with PassionAir because it hurts my ears, but they gave us earplugs this time, so it was better,” she explained.

This is a result of the aircraft using a turboprop engine instead of a turbofan.

A turboprop uses an external, unshrouded propeller to generate nearly all its thrust, making it noisier. In contrast, a turbofan uses a ducted, multi-bladed fan that produces thrust from both the bypass air and the core exhaust.

She also stated that the high cost of travel was offset by the convenience of avoiding long road hours, making it worth it.

Ghanaian lady gives tour of Wa Airport

Upon landing, she gave her followers a quick tour of the small Wa airport, which she believed had once been a simple airstrip. She described the arrival hall as very modest and showed the surprisingly short baggage carousel.

She was later picked up by a driver who helped her run a few errands in Wa town before continuing her journey to her village.

Captioning the video, she said:

"This is my first time flying Passion Air from Accra to the Wa and back and I must say I’m impressed and will definitely be flying them again. Enjoyed this trip so far or have and contributions leave them below."

Watch her full explanation in the videos below:

Reactions to travel experience in Wa airport

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on her TikTok page. Some of the comments are below.

Fide_ lis stated:

"Ka 12 hours by road gba. 😂😂 Should we tell you or wait till you go by road? 😂"

AMOS AKOMIS wrote:

"GH₵1500 for an hour and 20 mins flight. ✈️ Very expensive."

Obi Nteaseɛ 🥰👌 commented:

"Passion Propeller is too noisy. Discomfort to my ears anytime I fly it. Wa is home 🥰"

Source: YEN.com.gh