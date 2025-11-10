United Nigeria Airlines unveiled an aircraft named in honour of the late former President, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings.

This was part of the launch of scheduled commercial flights on the Lagos–Accra and Abuja–Accra routes.

United Nigeria Airlines unveiled an aircraft named in honour of the late former President, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings. Credit: European Union, 2025, CC BY 4.0

The Guardian reported that this was a symbolic tribute to Rawlings, who was described by the airline's Chairman, Obiora Okonkwo, as a Pan-African statesman.

Okonkwo, who spoke after supervising a mock arrival and departure exercise at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on November 10.

Okonkwo described the new service as a strategic expansion move, noting that UNA plans to add six additional aircraft to its fleet in the coming months.

He added that the expansion aims to deepen regional access, strengthen people-to-people diplomacy, boost intra-African aviation traffic, and provide Nigerian travellers with alternatives to foreign carriers, which continue to dominate West Africa’s skies.

Rawlings was a former military leader who ruled the country from 1981 to 1992 as its Head of State.

The insults directed at his daughter are believed to be linked to human rights abuses and killings that occurred under his junta.

Rawlings would later serve as the then democratically elected President of Ghana between 1992 and 2000, after ruling as a military leader from December 31, 1981.

Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after reportedly suffering complications from COVID-19.

The former president died less than a month after burying his mother, Victoria Agbotui.

He left behind his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and four children.

