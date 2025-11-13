A grieving mother recounted her last moments with her daughter, who died in the El-Wak Stadium stampede

The devastated woman said her daughter promised to return home, but has now left her in pain and sorrow

Social media users who watched the heartbreaking video shared their varied thoughts in the comment section

A mother who lost her daughter in the El-Wak stadium stampede during the military recruitment exercise narrated her last encounter with her daughter and how she heard the news of her demise.

Thousands had gathered at the El-Wak Stadium for the planned military recruitment exercise when a stampede occurred, affecting 34 victims, including six females who lost their lives.

Mother of one of the El-Wak stampede victims weeps as she recounts her last conversation with her daughter. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the mother of one of the deceased said she spoke to her daughter before she left home for the recruitment exercise. According to the elderly woman, her daughter promised she would return home, only for her to lose her life.

“She told me she would turn off her phone and promised she would be back home. We tried to reach her several times, but she was not reachable. At one point, a gentleman answered the call and asked me where we lived. I told him she stayed in Kasoa. He asked me to stay on the line, which I did. The young man remained silent for a long while, so I hung up."

"He stopped answering my calls for a while, but when he finally picked up again, he told me my daughter had been admitted to the 37 Military Hospital. He said they had stepped on my daughter, and I began to panic. I called her brother to check if she was there, only for him to find out that she had been taken to the morgue. My daughter was in the mortuary. I could not find any of her belongings. It is finished,” she narrated.

The woman, who wept while recounting the incident, wore all-black attire to signify that she was mourning her daughter. At one point, she could not sit, and it took a lady sitting behind her to hold and comfort her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens mourn El-Wak stampede victims

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@MaameEsiGold said:

"There really has to be a better way of announcing such tragedies. The military and the government have been extremely poor with this whole thing. Very unnecessary and avoidable death doesn’t make it worse by letting the bereaved families find out in such a poor manner…!!! Heads must roll."

@KSnetne wrote:

"Absolutely heartbreaking. No parent should ever have to experience such pain. This tragedy must push us to demand safer, fairer recruitment systems in Ghana."

@BrightGoku3 said:

"May God grant them solace. This should serve as a stark reminder of the need to prioritise proper planning of recruitment exercises.""

@SikaMp3Dede said:

"The very fact that a military is supposed to be very organised caused this foolishness, says enough about how negligent we are as a people. May the victims rest in peace, but in places where the law works, there will be consequences for this misfortune. Without accountability."

@codjoewan wrote:

"She left home to look for a job so she can't take care of her mom, but see what has happened to her....This is so painful 💔."

Government delegation visits one of the El Wak-stampede victims. Photo credit:@the1957news/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Relative recalls last chat with stampede victim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a relative of Yvone Amoateng, one of the El-Wak stampede victims shared her last chat with the deceased.

The lady said Yvonne Amoateng sent a message told her she was in a queue only for her to roam in the 37 Miitary Hospital a few hours later in search for her relative.

Netizens mourned with the grieving family who lost loved ones in the wake of the stampede at El-Wak.

Source: YEN.com.gh